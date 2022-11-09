Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Berkeley Playhouse

Nov. 09, 2022  

Berkeley Playhouse is continuing its 22/23 Season with Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, performing now through December 23, 2022. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is directed and choreographed by Dane Paul Andres, vocal directed by Camden Daly, and conducted by Jessica Igarashi.

Get a first look at photos below!

This Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical based on the beloved children's book is a captivating tale that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a young girl in England with incredible wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers, but is constantly underestimated by her family and bullied by mean headmistress Miss Trunchbull. Matilda finds hope in her schoolteacher Miss Honey, who appreciates the child's extraordinary personality. Will Matilda find the courage to stand up to her foes, changing her life and her fellow pupils' for the better?

Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select weekday evenings, beginning November 4, 2022. Press can reserve comps for performances running Saturday, November 5, through Sunday, November 20. Tickets (ranging from $30-$49) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.

Photo credit: Anna Hecht

Gregory Lynch and Miranda Klein

Gregory Lynch

The company

Jordan Battle and Miranda Klein

The company

Miranda Klein, Camden Greathouse, Mary Kalita, and Mark P. Robinson

Kennedy Joy Fullard and Milo Boland

Ozzie Schaffer

Mary Kalita and Austine Delos Santos





