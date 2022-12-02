Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is kicking off its 2022/23 season with a riotous show for the holidays, Little Shop of Horrors, reset in San Francisco's Chinatown. In this offbeat hit musical, narrated through doo-wop ditties by a trio of neighborhood girls, meek florist Seymour finds himself catapulted into instant celebrity when he cultivates an otherworldly showstopper, a highly unusual plant. Spotlighting multicultural casting, director Jeffrey Lo moves the setting to San Francisco's Chinatown, exploring the cross-cultural community fostered there by marginalized people of color.

Little Shop of Horrors features an iconic score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (the Academy Award-winning team behind Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), offering a light-hearted romp suitable for parents, grandparents, and even the youngsters (recommended for ages 13+). Little Shop of Horrors will be presented November 30 - December 24, 2022 (press opening: December 3) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. For more information and tickets (starting at $35) the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.