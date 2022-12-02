Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Director Jeffrey Lo moves the setting to San Francisco’s Chinatown, exploring the cross-cultural community fostered there by marginalized people of color.

Dec. 02, 2022  

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is kicking off its 2022/23 season with a riotous show for the holidays, Little Shop of Horrors, reset in San Francisco's Chinatown. In this offbeat hit musical, narrated through doo-wop ditties by a trio of neighborhood girls, meek florist Seymour finds himself catapulted into instant celebrity when he cultivates an otherworldly showstopper, a highly unusual plant. Spotlighting multicultural casting, director Jeffrey Lo moves the setting to San Francisco's Chinatown, exploring the cross-cultural community fostered there by marginalized people of color.

See photos below!

Little Shop of Horrors features an iconic score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (the Academy Award-winning team behind Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), offering a light-hearted romp suitable for parents, grandparents, and even the youngsters (recommended for ages 13+). Little Shop of Horrors will be presented November 30 - December 24, 2022 (press opening: December 3) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. For more information and tickets (starting at $35) the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Phil Wong
Phil Wong

Lucca Troutman, Alia Hodge, and Naima Alakham
Lucca Troutman, Alia Hodge, and Naima Alakham

Center: Phil Wong, (l to r: Lucca Troutman, Alia Hodge, Naima Alakham, Sumi Yu
Center: Phil Wong, (l to r: Lucca Troutman, Alia Hodge, Naima Alakham, Sumi Yu

Lawrence-Michael C. Arias
Lawrence-Michael C. Arias

Phil Wong
Phil Wong

Sumi Yu, Phil Wong, and Lawrence-Michael C. Arias
Sumi Yu, Phil Wong, and Lawrence-Michael C. Arias

Sumi Yu and Phil Wong
Sumi Yu and Phil Wong

Sumi Yu
Sumi Yu

Lucca Troutman, Naima Alakham, Phil Wong, and Alia Hodge
Lucca Troutman, Naima Alakham, Phil Wong, and Alia Hodge

Nick Nakashima
Nick Nakashima

Sumi Yu
Sumi Yu




