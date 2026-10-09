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Photos: First Look at DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli directs the production, with Bay Area theatre veteran Scott Coopwood starring as the titular vampire.

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TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will embrace the Halloween spirit with Dracula, adapted by Steven Dietz. Based on Bram Stoker's iconic vampire novel of the same name, this gothic thriller brings the seduction and suspense of one of literature's most infamous undead. See photos!

A strange Transylvanian count terrorizes a circle of friends, drawing them into a captivating world of intrigue, desire, and hidden power. Dracula will perform October 7 – November 1, 2026 (press opening: October 10) at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli directs the production, with Bay Area theatre veteran Scott Coopwood starring as the titular vampire and a cast including Adrian Roberts, Maria Marquis, Nima Rakhshanifar, Emily Newsome, Vincent Randazzo, Max Tachis, and Monique Hafen Adams.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: First Look at DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley — photo 1 of 11


Maria Marquis, Adrian Roberts, Max Tachis, Nima Rakhshanifar, Scott Coopwood

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Nima Rakhshanifar, Scott Coopwood

Photos: First Look at DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley — photo 3 of 11


Emily Newsome, Scott Coopwood

Photos: First Look at DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley — photo 4 of 11


Nima Rakhshanifar, Maria Marquis, Adrian Roberts, Vincent Randazzo

Photos: First Look at DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley — photo 5 of 11


Scott Coopwood, Emily Newsome

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Max Tachis

Photos: First Look at DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley — photo 7 of 11


Maria Marquis, Nima Rakhshanifar, Adrian Roberts

Photos: First Look at DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley — photo 8 of 11


Emily Newsome, Maria Marquis

Photos: First Look at DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley — photo 9 of 11


Vincent Randazzo, Max Tachis

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Maria Marquis, Nima Rakhshanifar, Scott Coopwood, Max Tachis

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Nima Rakhshanifar, Adrian Roberts, Vincent Randazzo

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