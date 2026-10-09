Photos: First Look at DRACULA at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

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TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will embrace the Halloween spirit with Dracula, adapted by Steven Dietz. Based on Bram Stoker's iconic vampire novel of the same name, this gothic thriller brings the seduction and suspense of one of literature's most infamous undead. See photos!

A strange Transylvanian count terrorizes a circle of friends, drawing them into a captivating world of intrigue, desire, and hidden power. Dracula will perform October 7 – November 1, 2026 (press opening: October 10) at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli directs the production, with Bay Area theatre veteran Scott Coopwood starring as the titular vampire and a cast including Adrian Roberts, Maria Marquis, Nima Rakhshanifar, Emily Newsome, Vincent Randazzo, Max Tachis, and Monique Hafen Adams.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 07 Hrs 18 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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