Photos: First Look At LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava Theater

Larry the Musical: An American Journey opened on March 23, 2024 at Brava Theater in San Francisco. Performances run from March 27 through April 14, 2024. Check out new exclusive editorial and production photos below!

Larry the Musical is based on the book "Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong," by the late historian Dr. Dawn Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta.

The assistant director under Cesar Chavez when the United Farm Workers (UFW) was created, Larry organized and led protests for equal pay and dignified living conditions for farm and cannery workers throughout the West Coast and Alaska from the 1930s to when the UFW was created in 1966. As the musical unfolds, Itliong’s story as a brilliant labor organizer comes to life, shedding light on the Filipino American community who shaped Itliong’s leadership as a 15-year-old to his posthumous recognition in Labor International’s Hall of Fame, and the proclamation of “Larry Itliong Day,” by the State of California in 2015.

Are you ready to experience this American journey, feel the healing energy, and see what has been bringing audiences to their feet? More information and tickets can be found at the link below!

Editorial Photo Credit: Rudi T. Cruz

Production Photo Credit: Billy Bustamante



The cast of Larry the Musical: An American Journey. Marah Sotelo, Jaron Liclican, Bebe Browning, Kylie Abucay, Kurt Tijamo, Joshua Carandang, Eymard Meneses Cabling, Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan, Daniel



Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan, Marah Sotelo, Joshua Carandang, and Eymard Cabling

Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan, Bebe Browning, Kylie Abucay, Marah Sotelo, and VIDA MAE FERNANDEZ

Eymard Cabling and Joshua Carandang

Eymard Cabling, Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan, and the cast of Larry the Musical: An American Journey

For more information or to buy tickets, click www.larrythemusical.com.

For a limited time, use discount code LARRY30 for 30% off all regular priced tickets. The code is active until this Friday, March 29 at midnight.