Photos: First Look At DIRTY WHITE TESLAS MAKE ME SAD At The Magic Theatre

The Magic Theatre has released first look photos of the world premiere of Ashley Smiley's Dirty White Teslas Make Me Sad.

DIRTY WHITE TESLAS MAKE ME SAD is a new performance work written by Ashley Smiley about the regentrification of San Francisco and the displacement of Black folks from their neighborhoods.

The story unfolds over the last few days in the life of Sloosh in her hometown of San Francisco. Hearts aren’t left in San Francisco they’re stolen, bipped straight from the ribcage. No one understands this more than Sloosh, an AfroFranciscan suffering from the realities of hyper gentrification in the City she was born and raised in and she has 72 hours to do… something before her life drives off packed into a U-HAUL. Centered in the Bayview Hunters Point area of San Francisco, the last place one can turn 360 degrees and see a Black citizen at every turn, Dirty White Teslas Make Me Sad is a story about a San Francisco native desperately seeking God, herself and a way to stay.

This new play is directed by theatre artist Raelle Myrick Hodges. DIRTY WHITE TESLAS MAKE ME SAD will perform from February 28– March 17, 2024 at the Magic Theatre’s Fort Mason location.

Photo Credit: Jay Yamada