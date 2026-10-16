Photos: EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT (A HARLEM OF THE WEST MUSICAL) World Premiere
The production will run through Sunday November 1, 2026 at The Strand Theater.
You can now get a first look at the world premiere of San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company's Every Saturday Night (A Harlem of the West Musical), a powerful new musical inspired by true events that celebrates the rich history, culture, and resilience of San Francisco's legendary Fillmore District. The production will run through Sunday November 1, 2026 at The Strand Theater.
Be transported to San Francisco’s Fillmore District—beginning in the present day, where the echoes of a once-thriving Black neighborhood still shape the streets. From there, Every Saturday Night pulls audiences back into the 1950s, the vibrant “Harlem of the West,” when the Fillmore pulsed with jazz, community, and possibility.
Following two Black boys—one in each era—the musical explores home, belonging, and resilience, revealing how the Fillmore’s past and present are connected by displacement, gentrification, and the enduring fight to stay rooted in the community.
The cast of Every Saturday Night (in alphabetical order) includes Isaac Barnwell, Velina Brown, Devin Cunningham, Markaila Dyson, Jacob Henrie-Naffaa, RJ Wayne, Ron Johnson Jr., Darryl Vincent Jones, Janelle LaSalle, LaRae Mays-Hardy, Trevor Miller, Cathleen Riddley, Jon-David Randle, Rob Robinson, The T (Terrance Saffold), Imri Tate, and Jocelyn "Jojo" Thompson-Jordan.
Photo credit: Alexa LexMex Treviño
The cast
Cathleen Ridley and the cast
Jacob Henrie-Naffaa
Darryl V. Jones, Trevor Miller
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Darryl V. Jones
Velina Brown, Darryl V. Jones
Jacob Henrie-Naffaa
RJ Wayne
Imri Tate
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