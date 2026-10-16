Photos: EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT (A HARLEM OF THE WEST MUSICAL) World Premiere

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You can now get a first look at the world premiere of San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company's Every Saturday Night (A Harlem of the West Musical), a powerful new musical inspired by true events that celebrates the rich history, culture, and resilience of San Francisco's legendary Fillmore District. The production will run through Sunday November 1, 2026 at The Strand Theater.

Be transported to San Francisco’s Fillmore District—beginning in the present day, where the echoes of a once-thriving Black neighborhood still shape the streets. From there, Every Saturday Night pulls audiences back into the 1950s, the vibrant “Harlem of the West,” when the Fillmore pulsed with jazz, community, and possibility.

Following two Black boys—one in each era—the musical explores home, belonging, and resilience, revealing how the Fillmore’s past and present are connected by displacement, gentrification, and the enduring fight to stay rooted in the community.

The cast of Every Saturday Night (in alphabetical order) includes Isaac Barnwell, Velina Brown, Devin Cunningham, Markaila Dyson, Jacob Henrie-Naffaa, RJ Wayne, Ron Johnson Jr., Darryl Vincent Jones, Janelle LaSalle, LaRae Mays-Hardy, Trevor Miller, Cathleen Riddley, Jon-David Randle, Rob Robinson, The T (Terrance Saffold), Imri Tate, and Jocelyn "Jojo" Thompson-Jordan.

Photo credit: Alexa LexMex Treviño



The cast

Cathleen Ridley and the cast

Jacob Henrie-Naffaa

Darryl V. Jones, Trevor Miller

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Darryl V. Jones

Velina Brown, Darryl V. Jones

Jacob Henrie-Naffaa

RJ Wayne

Imri Tate

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 14 Hrs 11 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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