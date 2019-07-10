Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announces a stellar cast of acclaimed Broadway and TV stars for The Language Archive, launching the Tony Award-winning theatre company's celebratory 50th Anniversary season. Written by Julia Cho, whose Aubergine captured rapturous praise and multiple awards, The Language Archive is balanced delightfully between affection and adversity.

The quirky comic drama tells the whimsical, life-affirming chronicle of a linguist fighting to preserve the dying languages of far-flung cultures, only to neglect the promise and passion of his own. Winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for Women Playwrights, this romantic parable for our times will be directed by Jeffrey Lo, and features Francis Jue, Emily Kuroda, Jomar Tagatac, Elena Wright, and Adrienne Kaori Walters.

It will be presented July 10-August 4, 2019 (press opening: July 13) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. For tickets ($30-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

TheatreWorks has assembled a stellar roster of film and stage stars for this production. Francis Jue and Emily Kuroda return to TheatreWorks as Resten and Alta, a couple who are the last speakers of a dying language.

Photo Credit: Alessandra Mello





