Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE

Jul. 10, 2019  

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announces a stellar cast of acclaimed Broadway and TV stars for The Language Archive, launching the Tony Award-winning theatre company's celebratory 50th Anniversary season. Written by Julia Cho, whose Aubergine captured rapturous praise and multiple awards, The Language Archive is balanced delightfully between affection and adversity.

The quirky comic drama tells the whimsical, life-affirming chronicle of a linguist fighting to preserve the dying languages of far-flung cultures, only to neglect the promise and passion of his own. Winner of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for Women Playwrights, this romantic parable for our times will be directed by Jeffrey Lo, and features Francis Jue, Emily Kuroda, Jomar Tagatac, Elena Wright, and Adrienne Kaori Walters.

It will be presented July 10-August 4, 2019 (press opening: July 13) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. For tickets ($30-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

TheatreWorks has assembled a stellar roster of film and stage stars for this production. Francis Jue and Emily Kuroda return to TheatreWorks as Resten and Alta, a couple who are the last speakers of a dying language.

Photo Credit: Alessandra Mello

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE
Jomar Tagatac, ELena Wright

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE
Francis Jue, Jomar Tagatac, Adrienne Kaori Walters, Emily Kuroda

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE
Emily Kuroda, (Adrienne Kaori Walters

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE
Jomar Tagatac, ELena Wright

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE
Francis Jue, ELena Wright

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE
Emily Kuroda, Adrienne Kaori Walters

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE
ELena Wright

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE
Jomar Tagatac, Adrienne Kaori Walters, ELena Wright, Francis Jue, Emily Kuroda



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Opera's RUSALKA
  • Photo Flash: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ONCE
  • ODC/Dance Presents New Work And Favorite Rep In Summer Sampler
  • FRIENDS! The Musical Parody Comes to San Jose This August
  • WCT Presents PIX Flix: MAMMA MIA!
  • RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Brings the Ball to Foothill Music Theatre

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup