Photo Flash: Meet The Stars Of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE At TheatreWorks

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley rings in the holidays with the new musical Pride and Prejudice, the 2019 Tony-winning company's 70th World Premiere.

Based on Jane Austen's iconic novel, this engaging work features book, music, and lyrics by Paul Gordon, whose musicals include TheatreWorks favorites Jane Austen's EMMA, Daddy Long Legs, and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Jane Eyre. Pride and Prejudice follows delightfully liberated Lizzie Bennet and dashing, disdainful Mr. Darcy as they discover the irresistible power of love. A favorite from TheatreWorks's 2018 New Works Festival, this brand new musical romantic comedy will be directed by TheatreWorks's Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley.

Pride and Prejudice will be presented December 4, 2019 - January 4, 2020 (press opening: December 7) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. For tickets ($30-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

TheatreWorks has assembled a stellar cast for this production. Making their TheatreWorks Silicon Valley debuts, Mary Mattison stars as Lizzie Bennet and Justin Mortelliti stars as Mr. Darcy. Mattison has been seen onstage at the Northern Carolina Theatre and Theatre Raleigh, and in readings of Clueless, The Musical and Superhero at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center. Her television credits include CBS's "Blue Bloods." Mortelliti was seen on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville and Off-Broadway in The New Group's Clueless, The Musical and The Columbine Project, for which he received an Artistic Director's Achievement Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama. His regional credits include starring in the original Las Vegas cast of Rock of Ages and performing at regional theatres including La Jolla Playhouse and The Wallis Annenberg Center. His film and TV work includes Netflix's "Orange is the New Black," CBS's "Numb3rs," AMC's "TURN: Washington's Spies," and Nickelodeon's "Victorious," in addition to performing as the musical guest for CBS's "The Queen Latifah Show."

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne



Justin Mortelliti, Mary Mattison

Justin Mortelliti, Mary Mattison





