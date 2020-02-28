Photo Flash: Foothill Music Theatre Presents THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Multi-award winning Foothill Music Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Adapted from Charles Dickens's unfinished novel of the same name, this hilarious whodunit invites audiences to solve its main mystery by identifying the murderer of its title character, offering a different conclusion to each performance. When young Edwin Drood disappears, everyone he knows becomes a suspect. Among the lineup of criminal culprits are Drood's dashing but villainous uncle, his beautiful fiancée, mysterious guests, and the purveyor of the opium den.

Presented as a play within a play by a loony Victorian theatre company, this rollicking musical comedy debuted at New York Shakespeare Festival before moving to Broadway, where it became a smash hit, winning 4 Tony Awards including "Best Musical," "Best Original Score," and "Best Book." Its 2012 Broadway Revival by Roundabout Theatre Company received a New York Times Critic's Pick and five Tony Award nominations including "Best Revival of a Musical." New York Post called The Mystery of Edwin Drood "jolly good fun," and USA Today said this musical murder mystery "combines raucous comedy, lush tunes and audience participation to create a festive atmosphere in which life is celebrated, even if death is integral to the plot."

Foothill Music Theatre has assembled a powerhouse cast for this madcap mystery musical. Chloë Angst makes her Foothill Music Theatre debut as Edwin Drood, the young man whose disappearance has the town of Cloisterham reeling. Recently starring as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in Jekyll & Hyde at Sunnyvale Community Players, Angst has also been seen at Broadway by the Bay, City Lights Theatre Company, Los Altos Stage Company, Contra Costa Civic Theatre, Lamplighters Music Theatre, and Pocket Opera.

Tickets ($12 - $36) and information can be found at www.foothill.edu/theatre or by phone at (650) 949-7360.

Photo Credit: David Allen



Brenna Sammon, Zach Goller, Rachelle Abbey, David Murphy, Heather Orth, Linda Piccone, and Benjamin Ball

Chloë Angst, Rachelle Abbey, Aaron Hurley, Brenna Sammon, Benjamin Ball, Zach Goller

John Mannion and Cast

The Cast of THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Brenna Sammon, Chloë Angst, Rachelle Abbey, Aaron Hurley





