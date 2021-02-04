Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Personalized “Virtual Valentine Telegrams” Offered By Opera San José

Donors may choose from a selection of classic love songs, beautifully performed by one of Opera San José's acclaimed Resident Artists.

Feb. 4, 2021  

For lovebirds seeking an innovative way to express their sentiments Opera San José is offering personalized Virtual Valentine's Day Telegrams. Available with a donation of $85, donors may choose from a selection of classic love songs, beautifully performed by one of Opera San José's acclaimed Resident Artists, sent to the recipient with an added custom greeting.

Whether the message is wistful ("Wise men say only fools rush in..."), hopeful ("No matter what the future brings..."), or passionate ("No one else can end this yearning..."), donors can offer melodic declarations of affection to loved ones near or far with these exquisite virtual performances.

For more information or to schedule a virtual telegram, ready to be delivered by February 14, the public can visit www.operasj.org/unique-experiences/ or call (408) 437-4450(open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).

Among the classic love songs offered are: the thrilling Til There Was You performed by soprano Maya Kherani, Edith Piaf's signature La vie en rose performed by mezzo-soprano Ashley Dixon, the soaring Be My Love performed by tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli, the classic As Time Goes By performed by baritone Eugene Brancoveanu, and the immortal hit Can't Help Falling in Love performed by bass Nathan Stark. The singers will be accompanied by Head of Music Staff/pianist Veronika Agranov-Dafoe.


