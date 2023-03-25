Pear Theatre Will Present PEAR SLICES 2023 Beginning in April

The Pear Theatre will present Pear Slices 2023, an annual production of original short plays from award-winning Bay Area playwrights and members of The Pear Playwrights' Guild. This time-honored series of new works has been lauded by Bay Area critics as "a solid collection of laughs" and an "eclectic mix of theatre that collectively appeals to a wide audience." Pear Slices 2023 features nine new short plays. Playwrights include Barbara Anderson, Robin Booth, Leah Halper, Greg Lam, Sophia Naylor, Ross Peter Nelson and Bridgette Dutta Portman. Learn more about some of the featured playwrights here.

As in the past, this year's plays cover a wide variety of themes and topics including navigating intimate and professional relationships, a futuristic and chilling look at the potential dangers and biases of artificial intelligence within the criminal justice system, a mystery that cleverly fuses film noir and Sesame Street, a riveting look at one of the defining moments in the life of civil rights heroine Fannie Lou Hamer (recently profiled in a critically acclaimed production at TheatreWorks), and more.

The cast features Sarah Benjamin, Arturo Dirzo, Nique Eagen, Elizabeth Finkler, Bezachin Jifar, Sarah Kishler, Tiffany Nwogu, Collin Seaman and Sandy Sodos.

The crew and creative team includes directors Caitlin Papp and Thomas Times, stage management by Pear Production Manager Kelly Weber Barraza, costume design by Pati Bristow, lighting design by Carsten Koester, and set design by Pear Technical Director, Louis Stone-Collonge.

Opening Night is set for Friday, April 21 at 8:00 pm. There will be a preview performance on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 pm. The production performs through May 14; Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

ABOUT THE PLAYS

A Lift by Leah Halper

An estranged father who finally got up the courage to contact his teen-age daughter treasures the time they spend together-stolen on her way to school. As she bubbles with potential and possibility for college and love, he tries to not reveal what a mess his life has been. But doesn't love compel him to be honest about his mistakes so she will be less likely to repeat them?

Aileen by Barbara Anderson

Someone has been stalking coeds at the local university and the police are searching for a likely suspect. Data shared on social media and a sophisticated research system links a young grad student to the crime. What happens when an efficient cost-saving criminal justice system's conviction rate becomes more important than guilt or innocence? Aileen is not a fantasy but perhaps a forecast.

Fantasy Island by Robin Booth

A shipwrecked passenger who arrives at a small desert isle shares a "Fantasy Island" experience with one of the local "inhabitants". This leads to unexpected revelations regarding the true nature of their character and their unusual relationship to each other.

Literary Mediation Services by Bridgette Dutta Portman

Irene prides herself on her ability to settle even the most epic of disputes. Her clients include the likes of Captain Ahab, Jean Valjean, and Victor Frankenstein. But Mar, a new trainee, has a different philosophy--one that threatens to overturn Irene's entire conflict management process. What happens when it's the mediators who need mediation?

Nirvandraw by Sophia Naylor

Today is the opening of Nirvandraw's weeklong seminar, which focuses on spirituality, fellowship, and how to make money teaching other people how to doodle. Nirvandraw co-founder Bethany will share the foundations of the method, which was built upon the strength of her now ended marriage. By the end of the week, all seminar attendees will become Certified Nirvandraw Instructors, joining a company that's definitely not a multi-level marketing pyramid scheme.

Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by Ross Peter Nelson

Alice is frustrated that she's lost creative control over the movie she helped create. A discussion with her friends leads to the realization that maybe they've sold out control of something even more personal.

The Street Has I's by Greg Lam

Everyone knows that sunny days cast dark shadows. Everyone has enemies, even seemingly harmless pet rocks. Can The Street's grouchiest trashcan residing detective find out what happened to Rocky in time for it to host the Rock Music Festival? Or will he come afoul of The Street's little red monster power broker? This play is brought to you by the letter "I", for "Investigation".

The Witching Hour by Sophia Naylor

Each night for the past millennia, four spirits gather to welcome the sun. They never wait to see if the sun actually rises, as seeing the sunrise is not part of their sacred duty. But this evening one of the timeless spirits is struck with the question: does the sun even exist?

Way Home, by Leah Halper

This play honors a key moment in the life of a true civil rights heroine, Fannie Lou Hamer, who put her life on the line to vote as an African-American woman in Mississippi in the 1960s. Run out of town for her voter-registration activities, Fannie Lou returns in this play to confront her frightened and angry husband and, ultimately, the white men who would just as soon see her dead. The couple's love is strong, but the pressure on them is intense.

TICKETS:

Preview $20, General $38, Student/Senior $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thepear.vbotickets.com, call (650) 254-1148 or email info@thepear.org

ABOUT THE PEAR THEATRE

The Pear Theatre was founded in 2002 by Diane Tasca and came under the leadership of its third Artistic Director, Sinjin Jones, in 2020. Its mission is to ignite the passions, awareness, actions, and lives of all who visit in transformative ways by sharing stories that represent the full spectrum of the human experience. The theatre, a state-of-the-art black box with a capacity of 75-99 seats, has been recognized by the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle with the Paine Knickerbocker Award. In 2022, The Pear began hosting monthly Pear Pressure Cabaret Nights presented by Harmony Werks. The Pear is also home to the Pear Playwrights' Guild which hosts a developmental reading series, an annual production of new one-acts (Pear Slices), a theatre student immersion and education program (Pear Roots), and recently launched The Pear Seeds Youth Summer Camp.

COVID GUIDELINES:

Seats will no longer be socially distanced.

All seats will be assigned at the time of ticket purchase.

Audience members are required to wear masks at all times.

Audience members are no longer mandated to submit proof of vaccination.

Concessions will be allowed in the theatre. Masks may be taken down for quick sips and bites during the show. Patrons who take masks off for long periods of time will be asked to leave. We strongly encourage food consumption outside on the Pear Patio either before the show, during intermission (when applicable), or post-show.

The seating area will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and following every show.

The theatre thanks you in advance for complying with these protocols as they strive to experience live theatre while maintaining the safety of all artists, staff, and patrons!