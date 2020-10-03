Pear Theatre Presents FAIRFIELD by Eric Coble

Performances take place January 22 — February 21, 2021.

The New Year joins with Black History Month for the hilarious and somewhat uneasy contemporary comedy Fairfield by Eric Coble, presented by Pear Theatre.

Performances take place January 22 - February 21, 2021.

Fairfield Elementary is a progressive integrated school in a progressive integrated community where Black History Month goes horribly wrong. One bad role-playing exercise by an over-eager 1st grade teacher and suddenly black and white parents, principals, superintendents, and teachers are fighting for their educational lives, just hoping to reach the "CelebrEthnic Potluck" on February 28th in one piece. Fairfield will be directed by Aldo Billingslea and Sinjin Jones and presented in a digital format.

Show video available beginning Friday, January 22 "Backstage Pass" bonus materials, such as interviews with the cast and crew and live talk-backs, posting before and after January 22. Press members may receive access to the video prior to "opening."

Tickets purchased will grant access to a password-protected video of the show hosted online, as well as bonus materials. For information or tickets, visit www.thepear.org or call (650) 254-1148.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You