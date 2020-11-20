Palo Alto Players Presents A Virtual Holiday Family Sing Along

Palo Alto Players, currently celebrating its 90th Anniversary season, will bring the spirit of the holidays right to the comfort of your home.

The Holiday Family Sing Along, streaming December 4-13, 2020, bonds the Palo Alto Players family of performers with yours this holiday season. Regardless of how you celebrate, this virtual cabaret will have you singing and dancing along to both the classics and the offbeat tunes that define this festive time of year. Streaming tickets ($20) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891. Early-evening (7 pm PT) and matinee (2 pm PT) showtimes make it an event the whole family can enjoy.

"As we snuggle into the warmth of the holidays, what better way to welcome the season than with a family-friendly sing along?" says Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "We know many families will be staying home this year as we continue to shelter-in-place, but we can still have a merry time. We've gathered a group of friends from our Palo Alto Players family to share a wide array of holiday-inspired performances, all created with love from their homes, to spread the joy of the season (safely) to audiences of all ages."

The Holiday Family Sing Along is part of Palo Alto Players' Homebound Cabaret Series. With original concept by Artistic Director Patrick Klein, the cabaret is designed to be an at-home experience that can be watched at show time, where it is hosted live with special surprise guests, or viewable on demand up to 24 hours after the live stream.

Single streaming tickets ($20) can be purchased online at paplayers.org, or by phone at 650.329.0891 (Tuesday through Friday, 11am - 4pm). Ticket buyers will receive a link to the show of their choice the day before the event to watch live at show time and have access to view on demand for 24 hours after show time. Every ticket purchase directly supports the creatives, staff, and technology for this cabaret, and ensures that Palo Alto Players can remain a vital part of this community during the ongoing pandemic.

In cooperation with The City of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Players in-person, staged productions are produced at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, California. Use of this facility is made possible through support from The City of Palo Alto, Community Services Department, Division of Arts and Sciences, and from our patrons. Due to the ongoing pandemic and County mandates, Palo Alto Players is currently operating remotely, as a broadcast-only theatre production company.

For more information about Palo Alto Players and upcoming shows, please visit paplayers.org or call the Box Office at 650.329.0891.

