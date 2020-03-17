Palo Alto Players Postpones MATILDA Performances

Palo Alto Players has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

We wish we were writing to you with better news. On Sunday the CDC advised to postpone or cancel gatherings of 50 people or more for at least 8 weeks which, unfortunately, means that our upcoming production of MATILDA will not go on as planned. In conjunction with the latest Bay Area shelter-in-place order for the next 3 weeks, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well being of our artists, volunteers, staff, and you, our valued patrons.

Is the show cancelled? Not necessarily. We are hoping to work with the cast and creative team to find another time in the near future to mount the show.

For our patrons that have already purchased tickets, our box office staff will be contacting you soon regarding your options for your tickets. Like nearly everyone in the Bay Area, our entire staff is working remotely without access to critical tools to handle ticketing issues. With that in mind, we ask that you please not contact the box office directly, as we will not be able to fulfill any requests at this time. We also humbly ask for your patience and understanding during these uncertain times as you consider your ticketing options.

Honoring our financial commitment to the 51 artists involved in this production is very important to us, so please consider a donation to Palo Alto Players to ensure that we can fulfill that commitment. Indeed, we estimate that postponing MATILDA will represent a loss of at least 25% of our earned revenue for the season. Even the relatively simple act of converting your purchased ticket into a donation would help tremendously. Please consider supporting Palo Alto Players to mitigate that loss.

We will get through this together, and as it has always been, live theatre will emerge stronger and more critical than ever. In the meantime, I invite you to stay connected with us on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), where you'll find our latest news and small nuggets (including some MATILDA gems) to keep our collective spirits up!

Be well, and we look forward to being together with you at the theatre soon.

Elizabeth Santana

Managing Director

Patrick Klein

Artistic Director

Donate HERE.





