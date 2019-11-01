Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre to Present West Side Story

Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre will present the Tony Award winning musical West Side Story. Based on a conception of Jerome Robbins. Book by Arthur Laurents. Music by Leonard Bernstein. Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Entire original production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

The show will run from January 25th through February 9th, 2020: Fridays, 1/31 & 2/7 at 8pm; Saturday matinees 2/1 and 2/8 at 2pm; Saturdays, 1/25, 2/1, and 2/8 at 8pm; and Sunday matinees 1/26 and 2/9 at 2pm. Also, due to popular demand we have added Thursdays 1/30 and 2/6 at 7:30pm

All performances will take place at Firehouse Arts Center, located at 4444 Railroad Avenue located in Pleasanton, CA. Tickets range from $25-$46, and are available for purchase at the Firehouse Arts Center Box Office, by phone at (925) 931-4848, or online at www.pcrtproductions.org or www.firehousearts.org

Inspired by the timeless story of Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story takes Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers and places them in the vibrant battleground of New York City's West Side in the 1950's. In the midst of the deep-seated rivalry between the Puerto Rican gang, the Sharks, and the white gang, the Jets, Maria and Tony discover that ancient grudges are no match for true love. Their warring factions, however, refuse to back down, and the 'rumbles', romance, and resentment lead the bloody path to the lovers' ultimate, tragic conclusion. With soaring, sophisticated, and diverse melodies, energetic and athletic dance battles, and its remarkably salient social message, West Side Story remains one of American musical theatre's most revolutionary and most loved treasures.

Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre's West Side Story:

Award winning actor and Bay Area native, Noel Anthony Escobar, will make his directorial debut with this Tony Award winning show at the intimate Firehouse Arts Center. Alongside Noel is Choreographer, Joy Sherratt, who was last seen in PCRT's production of Mamma Mia! as Donna Sheridan and Music Director, Nick Perez, who is no stranger to Music Direction, but is making his debut with PCRT.





