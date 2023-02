PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts in March

Following intense flooding in the Decker Theatre, New Conservatory Theatre Center has made the decision to postpone the upcoming performances of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick…BOOM!.

January 31, 2023

Smuin Contemporary Ballet continues its tradition of encouraging Company dancers to explore their creativity in its Choreography Showcase, a thrilling opportunity for audiences to experience never-before-seen world premieres ranging from humorous to heartfelt. Performed at the Smuin Center for Dance, these intimate performances give a glimpse of the rising choreographic talents within the Company.