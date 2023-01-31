Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts in March

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts in March

Pretty Woman stars Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, will present the San Francisco Bay Area premiere of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) beginning Tuesday, March 21 and running through Sunday, March 26, 2023. Single tickets are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@broadwaysanjose.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

The performance schedule for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is as follows: Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL also continues to run to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in London's West End.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

The San Jose engagement of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is presented by arrangement with Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander presentation, and is a subscription offering of the 2022/23 season.

Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com
Facebook.com/PrettyWoman | Twitter.com/PrettyWoman | Instagram.com/PrettyWoman/





Related Stories
Interview: Matthew Stocke Talks PRETTY WOMAN at Wharton Center Photo
Interview: Matthew Stocke Talks PRETTY WOMAN at Wharton Center
From December 13th to 18th, you won't want to be anywhere other than Wharton Center while the national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical makes its East Lansing debut.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Wharton Center in December Photo
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Wharton Center in December
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, is coming to Wharton Center Tuesday, December 13 — Sunday, December 18, 2022! 
Interview: Adam Pascal of PRETTY WOMAN at Proctors Theatre Photo
Interview: Adam Pascal of PRETTY WOMAN at Proctors Theatre
Prior to this week’s arrival of the film-inspired musical PRETTY WOMAN to Proctors, I spoke with Adam Pascal, who previously played the role of Edward on Broadway, and is currently playing the role again on tour. His career includes some memorable movie and theater credits, including the distinguished role of Roger in the Broadway and cinema favorite, RENT.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Februar Photo
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in February
The producers of the PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10AM. The production will run from February 21, 2023, to February 26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Town Hall Announces Second Production of the 2022-2023 Season, THE SHAPE OF THINGSTown Hall Announces Second Production of the 2022-2023 Season, THE SHAPE OF THINGS
January 31, 2023

Town Hall Theatre presents a story of love, art, connection, and deception in Neil LaBute's The Shape of Things as part of their Main Stage season.  When normal, boring Adam and unconventional and exciting Evelyn meet in the museum Adam's life is changed for better… or worse.  
NCTC Announces Postponement Of TICK, TICK...BOOM! Due to FloodingNCTC Announces Postponement Of TICK, TICK...BOOM! Due to Flooding
January 31, 2023

Following intense flooding in the Decker Theatre, New Conservatory Theatre Center has made the decision to postpone the upcoming performances of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick…BOOM!.
Eight Dancers Premiere Works In Smuin's Choreography Showcase in FebruaryEight Dancers Premiere Works In Smuin's Choreography Showcase in February
January 31, 2023

Smuin Contemporary Ballet continues its tradition of encouraging Company dancers to explore their creativity in its Choreography Showcase, a thrilling opportunity for audiences to experience never-before-seen world premieres ranging from humorous to heartfelt. Performed at the Smuin Center for Dance, these intimate performances give a glimpse of the rising choreographic talents within the Company.
Wayward Voices At The Wayward Artist To Present SOLO, DUO, TRIOWayward Voices At The Wayward Artist To Present SOLO, DUO, TRIO
January 30, 2023

In 2023, the Wayward Voices lineup, produced by The Wayward Artist, will feature three distinct theatrical experiences with Solo, Duo, Trio; Wayward Voices Reads; and Wayward Voices Presents. Now in its third year, the Wayward Voices program seeks to amplify, enhance, and empower BIPOC voices in theater.
West Coast Premiere Of THE DAY YOU BEGIN to be Presented at Bay Area Children's Theatre in FebruaryWest Coast Premiere Of THE DAY YOU BEGIN to be Presented at Bay Area Children's Theatre in February
January 30, 2023

The Day you Begin runs from February 4th through March 12th every Saturday and Sunday at the Bay Area Children's Theatre in Berkeley.
share