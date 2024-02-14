PIPELINE and THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Conclude African-American Shakespeare Company's 29th Season

African-American Shakespeare Company concludes its 29th Season with Pipeline by MacArthur Fellowship recipient Dominique Morisseau (who is responsible for among other plays, the book for the Tony nominated Ain’t Too Proud). This will be followed by Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, that will be updated to underscore even further that Kate is nobody’s fool. Artistic Director L. Peter Callender will direct Pipeline, and will co-direct The Taming of the Shrew alongside Giulio Cesare Perrone.

Pipeline: March 16-31

Pipeline by MacArthur Fellowship recipient Dominique Morisseau is a powerful and emotionally charged drama that debuted at Lincoln Center in 2017. One that tells the story of Nya, a recently divorced mother and inner-city schoolteacher, raising her teenage son on her own, who is not dealing with the absence of his father well. His troubles in public school resulting in had two suspensions prompts her to enroll him in a private school far from home. When behavioral issues flare up there, his father gets involved which causes Nya to question her choices as a parent as she digs in to protect her son's future.



“To my mind, this is perhaps one of the most important contemporary plays out there right now,” says Callender. “I have directed it twice* before for companies in Florida and feel more than ever the need to continue to shine a light on the need to resist the systemic, mental reprogramming inherent in the school-to-jail pipeline mentality currently plaguing Black and brown youth.”



* Nataki Garret who was originally announced as director unfortunately had to withdraw therefore this production will be directed by L. Peter Callender.

CAST

Leontyne Mbele-Mbong: Nya

Michael Gene Sullivan: Xavier

Atlantis Clay: Omari

Kelly Rinehart: Laurie

Ije Success: Jasmine

Gary Moore: Dun (pronounced "doon")

Director: L Peter Callender



What: The African-American Shakespeare Company presents Pipeline by Dominque Morisseau

When: March 16-31

Where: Taube Atrium Theater

Tickets: $40.00 for general admission and for those under 21 only $15.00 with the Jazz Pass option at City Box Office

The Taming of the Shrew: May 11 through May 26

The intention with The Taming of the Shrew is to throw a light on how the play would be received in our contemporary world. “One thing we wish to do,” say the directors, “is to highlight the ridiculous, archaic behavior of men from a different era who are quite sure they have all the answers, when we know that they do not. So in a sense, show the play as a comedy and satire of male behavior with some very sharp teeth.”



Liberties will be taken with the text in order to highlight the idea that Kate is nobody's fool. “We feel,” say the directors, “that there will be some delightful surprises for our audience who are in the know.”



Please Note: a more detailed and specific release for The Taming of the Shrew will follow in March



What: The African-American Shakespeare Company presents The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare

When: March 11-16

Where: Taube Atrium Theater

Tickets: $40.00 general admission and for those under 21 only $15.00 with the Jazz Pass option (Available at City Box Office in March)