PHANTOM SINGS to Feature National Broadway Tour Cast at Marines' Memorial Theatre
Lisa Vroman will serve as emcee for the REAF benefit concert featuring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA performers.
The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation will present PHANTOM SINGS, a one-night-only cabaret event featuring cast members from the national tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, on Monday, June 15, 2026 in San Francisco.
The benefit performance will take place at Marines' Memorial Theatre and will feature touring company members performing selections of their choosing in an intimate cabaret setting. Organizers noted that music from THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will not be included in the program.
The evening will be emceed by Lisa Vroman, who previously starred as Christine in the touring production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA during its San Francisco engagement before later reprising the role on Broadway. Vroman will also perform as Madame Giry during the event.
The performance is part of REAF’s ongoing “One Night Only” benefit cabaret series, which has partnered with touring Broadway productions for more than 30 years to raise funds for AIDS services, hunger relief, and programs supporting homeless youth. According to the organization, the initiative has distributed more than $4.5 million to community organizations to date.
Event Information
PHANTOM SINGS will take place Monday, June 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Marines' Memorial Theatre, located at 609 Sutter Street in San Francisco. A silent auction will begin in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.
Ticket prices are $100 for VIP admission, which includes a post-show reception, $69 for orchestra seating, and $49 for balcony seating.
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