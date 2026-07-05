The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation To Present 32nd Anniversary Gala HELP IS ON THE WAY: BROADWAY & BEYOND
The Marines' Memorial Theatre event will feature David Burnham, Stephanie Block, and cast members from DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST.
The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) is set to present HELP IS ON THE WAY: BROADWAY & BEYOND - 32nd Anniversary Concert & Gala which will benefit Project Open Hand and REAF's Small Emergency Grants Program.
The performance will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2026 - 7:30 pm at Marines' Memorial Theatre located at 609 Sutter St. (at Mason), San Francisco. Prior to the performance, starting at 6:30pm there will be a Silent Auction in the theatre lobby. After the performance starting at 9:45pm there will be a VIP Party with the cast which will be held at the Beacon Grand Hotel, Grand Ballroom, 450 Powell St. (formerly Sir Francis Drake).
The performers include Leanne Borghesi - Grammy Award-winning vocalist, David Burnham - Broadway (Wicked/Light in the Piazza), Juan Pablo Di Pace - TV/Film/Recording Star (Mamma Mia/Dancing with the Stars), Paula West - Jazz & Cabaret Star, Nita Whitacker - Star Search winner/Recording Star, Alliana Lili Yang - 15 year-old opera virtuoso, Stephanie Block - Comedienne, VIP Afterparty Chair and Cast Members from the Broadway Touring Cast of DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST. (Note: Songs from 'Beauty & the Beast' will not be performed.)
The performance features music direction from Michal Orland, past American Idol musical director and is produced by Ken Henderson & Joe Seiler.
Tickets are priced at $45 - Reserved Balcony (Performance Only), $65 - Reserved Dress Circle (Performance Only), $150 - Orchestra + VIP After Party and $350 up- VIP Sponsor (Premium Seating + After Party + Recognition). Tickets can be purchased at the performance's Eventbrite page.
About REAF
Founded in 1995 by Barbara Richmond and Peggy Ermet in memory of their sons, REAF has raised over $4.8 million to support HIV/AIDS services, hunger relief, and programs for homeless and disenfranchised youth and seniors. All performers and volunteers donate their time, and 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to beneficiaries.
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