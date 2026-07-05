HELP IS ON THE WAY: Broadway & Beyond to Return for 32nd Anniversary Benefit Concert

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The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present the 32nd Anniversary Help Is on the Way: Broadway & Beyond benefit concert and gala on Sunday, August 2, at the Marines' Memorial Theatre in San Francisco.

The evening will benefit Project Open Hand and REAF's Small Emergency Grants Program, with all performers and volunteers donating their time. According to the organization, 100 percent of ticket proceeds will go directly to the beneficiary organizations.

The evening will begin with a silent auction at 6:30 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. A VIP after party with the cast will take place following the concert in the Grand Ballroom of the Beacon Grand Hotel.

Scheduled performers include Grammy Award-winning vocalist Leanne Borghesi; Broadway star David Burnham (Wicked, The Light in the Piazza); actor and recording artist Juan Pablo Di Pace (Mamma Mia!, Dancing with the Stars); jazz and cabaret performer Paula West; Star Search winner Nita Whitaker; 15-year-old opera singer Alliana Lili Yang; comedian Stephanie Block, who also serves as VIP After Party Chair; and members of the Broadway touring cast of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. (Songs from Beauty and the Beast will not be performed.)

The concert's musical director is Michal Orland, former musical director for American Idol. The event is produced by Ken Henderson and Joe Seiler.

Event Information

Help Is on the Way: Broadway & Beyond will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at the Marines' Memorial Theatre, located at 609 Sutter Street in San Francisco.

The evening begins with a 6:30 p.m. silent auction, followed by the 7:30 p.m. performance. A VIP after party with the cast will follow at the Beacon Grand Hotel, 450 Powell Street.

Tickets are priced at $45 for reserved balcony seating, $65 for reserved dress circle seating, $150 for orchestra seating with VIP after party access, and $350 and up for VIP Sponsor packages, which include premium seating, after party admission, and recognition.

About REAF

Founded in 1995 by Barbara Richmond and Peggy Ermet in memory of their sons, the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation has raised more than $4.8 million to support HIV/AIDS services, hunger relief, and programs benefiting homeless and underserved youth and seniors.

The Marines' Memorial Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

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