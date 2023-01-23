Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Orrin Evans Trio Concludes Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz Series, February 22

Pianist and composer Evans is acclaimed for his signature blend of swinging, blues-infused hardcore jazz and spiritual jazz/avant-garde jazz tradition.

Jan. 23, 2023  
Orrin Evans Trio Concludes Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz Series, February 22

Hammer Theatre Center ends its Black Cab Jazz series on a high note with the Orrin Evans Trio. Curated by San Jose Jazz, Black Cab Jazz features today's hottest jazz artists in the Hammer Theatre Center's intimate Hammer4Studio with cabaret-style four-top seating.

Pianist and composer Evans is acclaimed for his signature blend of swinging, blues-infused hardcore jazz and spiritual jazz/avant-garde jazz traditions, interspersed with Euro-canon all offered up with the intuitive spontaneity of an ear player. Evans launched his career earning the #1 slot as "Rising Star Pianist" in the 2018 DownBeat Critics Poll and was Emmy-nominated for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album (with The Captain Black Big Band). For this performance, Evans will be joined by bassist Eric Revis and drummer Marvin "Smitty" Smith.

Revis is a Grammy Award-winning bassist and composer who has firmly established himself as an important voice in jazz, making regular festival and club appearances across Europe and North America with his own ensembles. He was also named the "Rising Star" bassist in the 2017 DownBeat Critics Poll. A blossoming composer and arranger, Smith is regarded as a well-rounded musician with the ability to play all styles. His success has earned him two albums as a bandleader.

Orrin Evans will appear during the San Jose Jazz Winter Fest: Counterpoint with Ukraine at 7:00pm, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Hammer4 Studio, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($25, $35) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

The Black Cab Jazz series is a collaboration between The Hammer Theatre Center, San Jose Jazz and San Jose State University. The 2022-23 season line-up concludes with Evans, whose wide-ranging credits include the Eubanks Evans Experience, a duo with eminent guitarist Kevin Eubanks; the Brazilian unit Terreno Comum; Evans' working trio with bassist Luques Curtis and drummer Mark Whitfield, Jr.; and Tar Baby, a collective trio of 20 years standing with bassist Eric Revis and drummer Nasheet Waits. His latest album, Magic of Now, documents a live-streamed engagement at the Smoke Jazz Club in December 2020.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The 528-seat theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, the acclaimed National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.

San Jose Jazz Winter Fest: Counterpoint with Ukraine runs from February 16-23, 2023. More information is available at sanjosejazz.org/festivals/winter-fest.




Review: NEXT@90 GARLAND / ROBERTS / ROWE PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet Offers a Trio o Photo
Review: NEXT@90 GARLAND / ROBERTS / ROWE PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet Offers a Trio of World Premieres
What did our critic think of NEXT@90 GARLAND / ROBERTS / ROWE PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet? BroadwayWorld reviews the first program of San Francisco Ballet's 'next@90' festival featuring an eclectic lineup of world premieres by choreographers Robert Garland, Jamar Roberts & Danielle.
Review: IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
Review: IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
What did our critic think of IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley? The traditions of the Passover seder are the jumping off point for the West Coast premiere of Ali Viterbi's thoughtful time-hopping reflection on the Jewish experience. Examining what is passed down from generation to generation, it's much more than the elements of the seder dinner - the bitter herbs, the unleavened bread and the ten plagues telling the story of the exodus from Egypt. There's the dark, ever present paranoia of persecution lingering throughout this piece making it a cautionary tale for not only Jews, but any minority facing oppression.
REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS To Photo
REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS Tour
The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present a special One Night Only Benefit Cabaret featuring cast members from the touring cast of the Tony Award-winning show MEAN GIRLS. The evening of music, dance & comedy will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, 7:30 pm at Marines' Memorial Theater.
Stanfords Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HO Photo
Stanford's Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HONEY
Stanford University's Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS) department will premier a workshop production of Haldi and Honey, written by Kenyan playwright-performer Aleya Kassam, produced and directed by Karishma Bhagani, as part of its second year Graduate Repertory performances.

More Hot Stories For You


REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS TourREAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS Tour
January 22, 2023

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present a special One Night Only Benefit Cabaret featuring cast members from the touring cast of the Tony Award-winning show MEAN GIRLS. The evening of music, dance & comedy will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, 7:30 pm at Marines' Memorial Theater.
Stanford's Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HONEYStanford's Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HONEY
January 22, 2023

Stanford University's Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS) department will premier a workshop production of Haldi and Honey, written by Kenyan playwright-performer Aleya Kassam, produced and directed by Karishma Bhagani, as part of its second year Graduate Repertory performances.
New Conservatory Theatre Center to Present TICK, TICK...BOOM! in MarchNew Conservatory Theatre Center to Present TICK, TICK...BOOM! in March
January 22, 2023

In March, New Conservatory Theatre Center will bring tick, tick... BOOM! to the NCTC stage. From the mind of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson, the creator of the generation-defining musical Rent, comes a pulse-pounding and profound musical which treads the line between autobiography and artist's battle cry.
Berkeley Playhouse To Present FUN HOME Beginning Next MonthBerkeley Playhouse To Present FUN HOME Beginning Next Month
January 21, 2023

Berkeley Playhouse will continue its 22/23 Season with Fun Home, performing February 24 to April 2, 2023. Fun Home's book and lyrics are by Lisa Kron, with music by Jeanine Tesori, and is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Fun Home is directed by William Thomas Hodgson, assistant directed by Sam Jackson, and music directed by Michael Patrick Wiles.
Dan Hoyle's TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE Will Play The Marsh Berkeley Beginning in FebruaryDan Hoyle's TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE Will Play The Marsh Berkeley Beginning in February
January 20, 2023

Acclaimed actor/playwright Dan Hoyle will come to the East Bay's The Marsh Berkeley with an updated version of his hit show, Talk To Your People, which enjoyed an extended sold-out run last summer at The Marsh San Francisco.
share