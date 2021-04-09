Opera San José's Announces Virtual Fundraiser SING FOR YOUR SUPPER!

Opera San José invites music lovers from the Bay Area and beyond to its virtual variety show and fundraiser, Sing for Your Supper! Inspired by the Golden Age of Radio from the 1930's, this high-spirited evening of American songs, stories, and surprises, transports viewers to a virtual radio set, where an enthusiastic crew of talented performers put on an unforgettable show.

Captured in the Heiman Digital Media Studio, this high-energy program will offer a fun, uplifting evening as hosts Nathan Stark and Maya Kherani and fellow lauded Opera San José Resident Artists showcase their singing and comedic talents. Guests can upgrade their experience with home-delivered three-course dinners from Le Papillon with specialty cocktail pairing, and other add-ons.

The event takes place at 7:00pm on Saturday, May 22.

TICKETS: Access to Sing For Your Supper! is free of charge. Tax-deductible VIP Experience options: $500 (delivery of three-course Le Papillon dinner for two with speciality cocktail pairing), $1000 (dinner/cocktails for four, plus commemorative DVD), $1500 (dinner/cocktails for six, commemorative DVDs, invitation to an exclusive outdoor concert in July 2021).

For more information or to purchase tickets, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).