Opera San José Extends Stream of THREE DECEMBERS

World-renowned mezzo-soprano Susan Graham leads the cast of Opera San José’s first fully-staged digital production.

Feb. 7, 2021  
Opera San José has announced the extension of its stream of Three Decembers, by popular demand.

World-renowned mezzo-soprano Susan Graham leads the cast of Opera San José's first fully-staged digital production, Jake Heggie's THREE DECEMBERS, based on Tony Award winning playwright Terrence McNally's unpublished play "Some Christmas Letters".

Conducted by Resident Conductor Christopher James Ray, and Directed by Resident Director Tara Branham, THREE DECEMBERS follows the captivating story of a famous actress, Madeline Mitchell (Graham), and her two adult children, Beatrice and Charlie, portrayed by celebrated singers, OSJ Resident Artists Maya Kherani and Efraín Solís. This intimate 90-minute chamber opera brings to mesmerizing life a family's struggle to connect over three tumultuous decades, as long-held secrets come to light. With a brilliant, witty libretto by Gene Scheer and rich, soaring score by Jake Heggie, THREE DECEMBERS is a fullhearted American opera about family - the ones we are born into, and those we create.

Opera San José's Three Decembers is lovingly dedicated to the memory of Terrance McNally.

Sung in English, with Spanish, Vietnamese, and English subtitles available.

Learn more and book at https://www.operasj.org/three-decembers/.


