Opera Parallèle Reveals BIRDS & BALLS Bullhorn Programs

Birds & Balls will be given four performances April 5-7 at SFJAZZ, Miner Auditorium.

By: Feb. 16, 2024
Opera Parallèle will continue its 14th anniversary season with the premiere of Birds & Balls, an ingenious pairing of two witty one-act operas regarding sportsmanship, competition and gender equality: composer-librettist partners David T. Little* and Royce Vavrek’s* hilarious Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, and the composer-librettist team of Laura Karpman* and Gail Collins* with Balls, a playful homage to the famed Billie Jean King-Bobby Riggs 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match.

Presented in collaboration with SFJAZZ, Birds & Balls will be given four performances April 5-7 at SFJAZZ, Miner Auditorium.

BULLHORN COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

In preparation for the debut of Birds & Balls, Opera Parallèle today announced its popular Bullhorn Community Programs, the company’s ancillary events and opportunities for the public to delve deeper into the creation of the operas and to explore the spirit of competition inherent in both works. With today’s announcement, three public facing programs are scheduled and open for registration:

  • “Creators Conversation” with GRAMMY-nominated and highly regarded composer David T. Little and Oscar-nominated, GRAMMY and Emmy-awarded film, television, opera composer Laura Karpman, hosted by conductor and Opera Parallèle Artistic and General Director Nicole Paiement online via Zoom, Thursday, Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. PT.; Free event but advance registration is required.
  • OP Dialogues - Music & Conversations: On the Basis of Sex - Competition, Title IX and Billie Jean King dive deeper into themes of Birds & Balls with a panel of artists & experts including a musical preview from the opera. Panel to include Christina Karhl, San Francisco Chronicle Sports Editor; Tiffany Austin, Jazz Artist & Cast Member; Noreen Farrell, Executive Director, Equal Rights Advocates; and moderator Indre Viskontas, Neuroscientist & Stage Director. Friday March 15 at 6–7.30 p.m., SFJAZZ Joe Henderson Lab, 201 Franklin St.; free or suggested $10 donation; advance registration required;
  • Open Rehearsal with the singers and members of the creative team on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m., at 42nd St Moon rehearsal venue, 250 Van Ness Ave; attendance is limited.



