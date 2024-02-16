Opera Parallèle Reveals BIRDS & BALLS Bullhorn Programs

Opera Parallèle will continue its 14th anniversary season with the premiere of Birds & Balls, an ingenious pairing of two witty one-act operas regarding sportsmanship, competition and gender equality: composer-librettist partners David T. Little* and Royce Vavrek’s* hilarious Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, and the composer-librettist team of Laura Karpman* and Gail Collins* with Balls, a playful homage to the famed Billie Jean King-Bobby Riggs 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match.

Presented in collaboration with SFJAZZ, Birds & Balls will be given four performances April 5-7 at SFJAZZ, Miner Auditorium.

BULLHORN COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

In preparation for the debut of Birds & Balls, Opera Parallèle today announced its popular Bullhorn Community Programs, the company’s ancillary events and opportunities for the public to delve deeper into the creation of the operas and to explore the spirit of competition inherent in both works. With today’s announcement, three public facing programs are scheduled and open for registration: