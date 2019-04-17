Off-Broadway Hit MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Comes To Napa Valley

Lincoln Theater is bringing the international off-Broadway hit, Menopause The Musical to Napa Valley on May 8th at 7:00pm. Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived 'The Change.'

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. As the conversation evolves, the women joke about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women experience sisterhood and form a unique bond with the audience as they rejoice in the realization that menopause is no longer 'The Silent Passage.'

This hilarious musical parody is an irreverent tribute to women who find themselves at any stage of 'The Change.' The laughter-filled production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Now celebrating 18 years of female empowerment, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a 'grassroots' movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. This laughter-filled musical has entertained audiences across the country in more than 450 U.S. cities, nearly 300 international cities and a total of 15 countries.

Come join the sisterhood! Menopause The Musical will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 7:00pm at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville. Tickets start at $35. To purchase tickets go to www.lincolntheater.org or call the Box Office at 707-944-9900.





