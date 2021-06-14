Oakland Symphony Announces Michael Morgan's 30th Anniversary Celebration Season

The Oakland Symphony announces its 2021-2002 concert season that will celebrate the 30-year-anniversary of Conductor and Music Director Michael Morgan leading. The season will run October 15, 2021 to May 20, 2022 and will present eight performances at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA. Since 1991, Michael Morgan has led the Oakland Symphony and has transformed the organization's international presence, personified the City Of Oakland's diversity, and become a trailblazer and pioneer in modern music.

The Opening Night on October 15, 2021 will mark Morgan's Anniversary and the Symphony's first concert since January 24, 2020. For this special occasion, Morgan will lead the Symphony with special guest violinist Natasha Makhijani for a program of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Ballade, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5, "Turkish," and Antonin Dvořák's Symphony No. 8. The season also includes the popular Let's Break Bread concert on November 12, 2021 that will pay tribute to The Music of Ray Charles & B.B. King and on February 12, 2022 will present a curated Playlist from Debbie Allen fresh off her Kennedy Center Honors. The Symphony and special guests will perform Ms. Allen's most influential music.

"It would be very hard to overstate the impact that Michael Morgan has had on not only the Oakland Symphony, but the entire Orchestra field," said James Hasler, President of Oakland Symphony Board of Directors. "For over 30 years, he has championed the role of the Oakland Symphony as a community builder - bringing us all together through dedication to education, celebration of the full range of music in our community, and leadership in collaborating with other local arts organizations. What Michael is doing here is being watched by orchestras around the country, and as I travel, I often meet artists, composers, and orchestra executives who tell me about the impact that Michael has made in their lives."

For almost 100 years, the Oakland Symphony has presented classical and symphonic music in the Bay Area. Michael Morgan, since 1991, has served as the Symphony's Music Director and Conductor and has personified the organization's commitment to serving its diverse population through the unique convergence of artistic excellence, community service, and education programs. The Symphony's aim is to make the world's great music accessible to all members of our community by presenting unique programs, and has attracted perhaps the most culturally diverse audience of any orchestra in the nation.

All shows at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA.

For more information, visit: OaklandSymphony.org. Subscription tickets for the 2021-2022 Season are currently on sale at OaklandSymphony.org or from the Box Office at (510) 444-0802.