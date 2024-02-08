Oakland Ballet to Present Third Annual Dancing Moons Festival This Spring

The festival will run March 14 - April 6.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24 Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24
Review: MERE MORTALS at San Francisco Ballet Photo 3 Review: MERE MORTALS at San Francisco Ballet
Cast Announced for San Francisco Premiere Of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Bra Photo 4 Cast Announced for San Francisco Premiere Of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava Theater

Oakland Ballet to Present Third Annual Dancing Moons Festival This Spring

Oakland Ballet Company's 2023-24 Season will continue in March with the third annual DANCING MOONS FESTIVAL, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander choreographers. The highlight this year will be the preview of a major new work inspired by the lives of detainees at Angel Island, the United States' main immigration facility on the West Coast from 1910 to 1940.

The Dancing Moons Festival opens at the Asian Cultural Center in Oakland with four performances March 14 – 16, followed by three performances at ODC Theater in San Francisco, April 5 – 6. Tickets for the Oakland dates, starting at $35, are now on sale at oaklandballet.org/dancing-moons-festival.

The preview of Oakland Ballet's Angel Island Project will feature choreography by guest artists Natasha Adorlee and Feng Ye. Adorlee began her career as a choreographer and filmmaker while dancing with ODC/Dance, where she performed for almost a decade. She is now the founder and artistic director of Concept o4, a marriage of her interests in dance and multimedia design. Feng Ye moved to the Bay Area from China as a “National First-Class Dancer,” where she served as artistic director and president of the Chinese National Song and Dance Troupe. Now based in the South Bay, Feng Ye directs her own self-named dance company, promoting the integration of dance cultures from multiple ethnic groups.

When the Angel Island Project finally premieres next spring, there will be additional contributions by guest choreographers Phil Chan and Elaine Kudo among others.

"With captured imaginations, we take flight on a journey of discovery and storytelling shaped by a beautiful score by Chinese American composer Huang Ruo, and the inspired poetry that was carved into the walls by detainees at the Angel Island Immigration Station,” said Oakland Ballet Artistic Director Graham Lustig. “The Angel Island Project helps us to trace who we are today by remembering from where we came."

In addition to a preview of the Angel Island Project, this year's Dancing Moon Festival will also include a revival of Chan's Ballet des Porcelaines or The Teapot Prince and Caili Quan's Layer Upon Layer. Rounding out the program will be selections from Exquisite Corpse, choreographed jointly by Chan, Kudo and Seyong Kim. Exquisite Corpse premiered at last year's festival to great fanfare.

This year's festival will, for the first time, also feature an exhibition of visual artists at the Asian Cultural Center in Oakland. Among the artists are Sanjay Vora, Mark Shigenga and JaYing Wang.

For more information, visit oaklandballet.org/dancing-moons-festival.



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Unlock The World Of Shakespeare: At Bay Area Shakespeare Youth Camps Photo
Unlock The World Of Shakespeare: At Bay Area Shakespeare Youth Camps

Bay Area Shakespeare's unique summer camp experience is designed to foster creativity, develop presentation and performance skills, and instill an appreciation for the arts.

2
Video: Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse Photo
Video: Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse

San Francisco Playhouse is now presenting Minna Lee's My Home on the Moon, directed by Mei Ann Teo. Watch scenes from the play in this video!

3
Berkeley Symphony Performs LITERARY SOUNDSCAPES Next Month Photo
Berkeley Symphony Performs LITERARY SOUNDSCAPES Next Month

Berkeley Symphony presents 'Literary Soundscapes' at First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley on March 23, 2024. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

4
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents FANTASIA, February 11 Photo
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents FANTASIA, February 11

San José Chamber Orchestra presents FANTASIA. The program features the West Coast Premiere of conductor Alyssa Wang and soloists James Blanchard on flute and Matthieu Cognet on piano.

More Hot Stories For You

Unlock The World Of Shakespeare: At Bay Area Shakespeare Youth CampsUnlock The World Of Shakespeare: At Bay Area Shakespeare Youth Camps
Video: Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco PlayhouseVideo: Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse
Berkeley Symphony Performs LITERARY SOUNDSCAPES Next MonthBerkeley Symphony Performs LITERARY SOUNDSCAPES Next Month
Cast Announced for San Francisco Premiere Of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava TheaterCast Announced for San Francisco Premiere Of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava Theater

Videos

Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse Video
Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse
Audiences React to CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep Video
Audiences React to CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep
Roman Banks Talks MJ at the Orpheum on KPIX CBS News Bay Area Video
Roman Banks Talks MJ at the Orpheum on KPIX CBS News Bay Area
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
The Marsh Berkeley presents “Fool La La: Gift!” in San Francisco / Bay Area The Marsh Berkeley presents “Fool La La: Gift!”
The Marsh Berkeley (2/17-3/09)
Tracy Cruz in San Francisco / Bay Area Tracy Cruz
Feinstein's at the Nikko (2/16-2/16)
BLUE DOOR in San Francisco / Bay Area BLUE DOOR
Aurora Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
Big Data in San Francisco / Bay Area Big Data
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (2/15-3/10)
Aladdin in San Francisco / Bay Area Aladdin
Saroyan Theatre (5/01-5/05)
Rent in San Francisco / Bay Area Rent
Berkeley Playhouse (2/23-3/31)
Best Available in San Francisco / Bay Area Best Available
Shotgun Players at The Ashby Stage (5/18-6/16)
Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase in San Francisco / Bay Area Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase
Tommy T's Comedy House (11/14-12/31)
San Francisco Playhouse presents “My Home on the Moon” in San Francisco / Bay Area San Francisco Playhouse presents “My Home on the Moon”
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
Center Repertory Company presents “Mystic Pizza” in San Francisco / Bay Area Center Repertory Company presents “Mystic Pizza”
Lesher Center for the Performing Arts (2/15-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You