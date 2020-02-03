OVERLOOKED LATINAS Brings Queer Culture & Latinx History To The Marsh SF

This spring, The Marsh San Francisco presents the unbridled imagination of Tina D'Elia and her latest solo show, Overlooked Latinas.

Set in January 2021, this new queer telenovela farce of the century follows two gender non-conforming queer Latinx best friends, Angel Torres and Carla Garcia, who are collaborators on a television pilot that highlights legendary Latinx movie stars during the McCarthy era.

Similar to the best telenovelas of the era, Angel's life is about to become unhinged by a whole mess of melodrama. Enter the femme fatale creating chaos with Angel's wife and Angel's life.

For information or to order tickets visit themarsh.org or call (415) 282-3055 (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm - 4:00pm).





