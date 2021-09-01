ODC/Dance Presents Fall For Art At McEvoy Ranch This Month

ODC/Dance will return back to live performance with Fall for Art, September 26, 2021, at the beautiful McEvoy Ranch in Petaluma. ODC's biggest and most important fundraiser, this year's Fall for Art also kicks off the company's highly anticipated 50th Anniversary Season.

Surrounded by trees, ponds, vineyards and wildlife, guests at today's fundraiser will enjoy being together again for an alfresco luncheon and site-specific performances by ODC's stunning dance company. The afternoon concludes with a live auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences.

"There is no better way to mark the beginning of a new chapter for ODC than to spend a day with our friends in a magical landscape," said ODC Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way.

This year ODC is offering young patrons a special opportunity to experience Fall for Art with other young professionals who share a deep commitment to the arts, culture, creativity, and community that define and inspire the Bay Area. All-inclusive tickets include round-trip transportation from San Francisco to McEvoy Ranch.

Tickets range from $275-$1,000. Tables are $5,000 and up. More info at odc.dance/ffa

For the safety of all guests, staff and performers, the event will be held at reduced capacity and ODC will require proof of full vaccination.

This year's Committee Co-Chairs are Anna Boyer and Mary Margaret Jones. The Fall for Art Committee includes Navid Armstrong, Janie Green, Caroline Kim, Pamela Wright, Alicia Venegas. The Host Committee is Karen and Paul Bixby, Terry Gamble Boyer and Peter Boyer, Ditty and Bart Deamer, Sean Dowdall and David Landis, Lynn Feintech and Tony Bernhardt, Sakurako and William Fisher, Doree Friedman and Kirsten Kuhlmann, Janie and Jeff Green, Mary Margaret Jones, Diana Kapp and David Singer, Amber and David Lowi, Eileen Ruby, Becky Saeger and Tom Graves, Timothy Schroeder and Peter Chandonnet, Emma Stewart and Rich Gill, Brenda Way and Henry Erlich, Pamela Wright. Corporate sponsor is Stifel.