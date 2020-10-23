ODC/Dance Presents Drinks & a Dance: ODC Films

The event will be taking place Friday, November 13, 5:15pm PT.

ODC/Dance is inviting guests to treat themselves to an evening "in" with Drinks & a Dance, an immersive virtual event, November 13, 2020. The evening features a triple-bill exploration of ODC/Dance films: 2011's Love on the Run, the public premiere of ODC's Sleeping Beauty; and the public premiere of Walk on Air (against your better judgement). Accompanying the dance are two exquisite wines that can be directly delivered to guests: The Family Coppola's Director's Cut Chardonnay and Director's Cut Cabernet Sauvignon, a nod to the history of filmmaking.

The evening kicks off at 5:15pm PT with an informal, social chat with The Family Coppola leading you in a tasting of two of their speciality wines. An intimate discussion with ODC/Dance Founding Artistic Director and Choreographer Brenda Way precedes a screening of the evening's ODC/Dance films. A virtual Q&A with the artists closes out the evening.

About the films:

Love on the Run (2011)

A 5-minute short that takes to the streets of San Francisco to excavate everyday sources of contemporary choreography. Take the trip with us from forthright public perception about modern dance to the delight of choreographic transformation.

Walk on Air (against your better judgement) (2020)

Public World Premiere

A 15-minute film that realizes the imagination of a sequestered dancer, left with her longing, her memories and her imagination. Our bodies may be constrained but our minds are free to roam. In Walk on Air - from a poem by Seamus Heaney - we take you into nature and the uplifting vision of being together, dancing together, again.

Sleeping Beauty (2020)

Public World Premiere

A 4-minute short created in the suspended reality of Shelter in Place. Set to Tchaikowsky's atmospheric Sleeping Beauty Waltz and narrated by Artistic Director Brenda Way, we consider the musings of a profession in suspension. "So let the dance company lay in wait, like the fairy tale beauty. Asleep but not gone, dormant but not defeated. Awaiting a kiss of renewal."

