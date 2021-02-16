ODC Announces New Health Initiatives Program Director Rachel Abair

ODC, the San Francisco-based contemporary arts institution has announced that Rachel Abair has joined the organization as its first Health Initiatives Program Director.

In this new role, Abair will be responsible for designing and coordinating all of ODC's health initiatives, including ODC fit, ODC's Healthy Dancers' Clinic (HDC), as well as ODC's multi-disciplinary programming for seniors.

Abair brings over 20 years of experience in the health & fitness industry to the position. She has worked in a variety of fitness markets including health clubs, corporate wellness, campus recreation (including at Stanford, UC Santa Barbara, American University, and George Washington University), and community programs. Most recently, she served as the Associate Executive Director of the YMCA of Silicon Valley, where she developed health and fitness, youth, seniors, sports, and volunteer programs and offerings geared toward the East San Jose community. Abair is on the faculty of the Fitness Education Network, where she teaches personal trainer preparation courses. A lifelong dancer, she earned her M.S. in Exercise Science with an emphasis in Exercise, Nutrition, and Eating Behavior from George Washington University. She holds multiple fitness certifications including ACSM Clinical Exercise Physiologist.

"ODC was launched some 50 years ago with the idea that all movement can be seen as dance," said ODC Founder and Artistic Director Brenda Way. "As professional movers ourselves, we know its power to promote physical and mental health, creativity and longevity. Our new ODC/Health initiative is a logical outgrowth of this passion for movement and our wish to share our perspective and our expertise. We are thrilled to welcome Rachel Abair to head this important new ODC program. Her extensive experience as a coach and her inclusive leadership role in the YMCA fitness world positions her perfectly to lead this initiative."