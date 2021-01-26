Novato Theater Company Presents CELEBRATE LOVE!
The live streamed performance will be on the Novato Theater Company's YouTube channel on Saturday, February 13, 2021 starting at 7:00 PM.
The Novato Theater Company is kicking off their 2021 season with a Valentine's Day celebration featuring many of the talented couples who have graced the NTC stage over the years.
NTC local actors and singers will serenade viewers with Love songs, scenes and special theatrical surprises.
The link can be found at NovatoTheaterCompany.org.
COUPLES PERFORMING:
Kelsey Magaña & Eric Levintow
Elise Terry & Michael Kessell
Anna Vorperian & Izaak Heath
Kate Kenyon & Fernando Siu
Jim Fye & David Shepard
Gillian Eichenberberger & Andre Amarotico
Shari & Tim Clover
Julianne & Jon Bretan
Kim Bromley & David Carson