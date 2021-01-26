Novato Theater Company Presents CELEBRATE LOVE!

The Novato Theater Company is kicking off their 2021 season with a Valentine's Day celebration featuring many of the talented couples who have graced the NTC stage over the years.

NTC local actors and singers will serenade viewers with Love songs, scenes and special theatrical surprises.

The live streamed performance will be on the Novato Theater Company's YouTube channel on Saturday, February 13, 2021 starting at 7:00 PM.

The link can be found at NovatoTheaterCompany.org.

COUPLES PERFORMING:

Kelsey Magaña & Eric Levintow

Elise Terry & Michael Kessell

Anna Vorperian & Izaak Heath

Kate Kenyon & Fernando Siu

Jim Fye & David Shepard

Gillian Eichenberberger & Andre Amarotico

Shari & Tim Clover

Julianne & Jon Bretan

Kim Bromley & David Carson