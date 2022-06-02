Northern Nights Announces Two Feet, Of The Trees, Wreckno, And More For Phase Two Lineup

After previously announcing their phase one music lineup in 2021, Northern Nights Music Festival has shared their phase two lineup for their return to California's iconic Redwood Forest from July 15-17, 2022.

Taking place at Cook's Valley Campground in Piercy, CA on the Humboldt / Mendocino border, the festival has built its name based on a taste-making mix of cutting edge music, industry-leading cannabis programming, and serene natural landscapes.

Set behind the Redwood Curtain in the fertile crescent of the Emerald Triangle, the festival offers a new-age portal to the Great American West. Established as one of North America's most unique boutique festivals, Northern Nights gathers a dedicated community of musical fans, cannabis aficionados, and nature lovers to the picturesque shores of the Eel River.

Attendees of Northern Nights may find themselves floating in the river and listening to their favorite artists at the River Stage while doing yoga by day, catching the future of live-electronic on the Main Stage at sunset, or exploring art installations and dancing into the night at the Bunker Stage. It's an experience personified by the wild independence of the West Coast, curated with global sensibilities in mind. The full list of stages can be found here, which also includes the Grove Stage, Silent Disco Stage, and Epic / Submerged Sessions Stage, along with additional sound camps that will take place on the river with more info to be announced.

With their phase two music lineup, Northern Nights had added even more incredible talent to the lineup which includes electrifying live act Two Feet, fast-rising Denver-based producer Of The Trees, empowering queer artist Wreckno who is becoming a fan-favorite on festival lineups, and Grammy-nominated artist ford. who blends indie and electronic sensibilities. Other new highlights include Smoakland, Modern Biology, Equanimous, Subsuelo, and more. Phase two also includes the addition of talented Featured Muralists that will be sharing their work at Northern Nights, which includes Blake Reagan, Dmise, Eon75, and more.

The previously announced phase one lineup from Northern Nights was led by Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke, genre-blending South London producer TroyBoi, French live performance maestro CloZee, hitmaking UK phenom Elderbrook, and the illustrious Los Angeles house producer SNBRN. The multi-style billing of Northern Night continues with bass music pioneer David Starfire, fellow Los Angeles house favorite J. Worra, English music producer Khushi, acclaimed Japanese-American upstart Qrion, global dance meets 808 bass music creator SOOHAN, tech-house's rising star Westend, and much more.

Northern Nights has also announced Avelo Airlines as the Official Airline Partner of Northern Nights. Guests can use the code FLYNNMF for a??a??20% off. Another sponsor for this year is Monster Energy, who will have drinks available at the festival.

Known as a pioneer within the music meets cannabis space, Northern Nights was the first music festival to have legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption. As a result, the festival has become a hotbed for forward-thinking cannabis culture and policy, acting as a trend-setter for the live events industry and beyond. Their Tree Lounge cannabis consumption area remains a bedrock of the Northern Nights experience while featuring a full showcase of premier brands throughout the cannabis industry along with medicated dining experiences, cannabis yoga, and more bespoke programming to be announced.

With their next major accomplishment, Northern Nights recently announced that they will become the first music festival to have dispensaries located at stages and the first music festival to have multiple on-site dispensaries for their 2022 edition. This will include dispensaries located at various stages throughout the event featuring takeovers from top cannabis brands and allowing guests to easily purchase cannabis products while still enjoying the music they love.

As those in the know will tell you, experiential wonder sits behind every corner at the festival. Wander the merchant row to discover Northern Nights' curated art and fashion vendors, watch a multitude of live painters create throughout the weekend, grab a drink at a specialty bar, or simply kick back at your campground or Glamping site under the canopy of the Redwoods.

It's a place crafted by nature waiting to be explored with best friends new and old. Chart your journey now to one of the most unique festival experiences of the year. Those interested in attending Northern Nights can purchase tickets here. Secure your spot now as Northern Nights is expecting to have another sell-out year following the sell-out of their last edition.