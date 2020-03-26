North Coast Rep will present THEATRE CONVERSATIONS with Richard Dreyfuss and more

"As you know, North Coast Rep, like all theatres across the country, has temporarily closed our doors. Gathering together in groups is a prerequisite for live theatre, so we have canceled or postponed some of our productions and events. The well being of our audience, artists, and staff is our first priority.



BUT to continue our work and passion at North Coast Rep, we think we have come up with exciting ways to entertain you remotely.



We are in the process of recording conversations with artists some of whom you'll know and some you may not, but all with interesting things to say about the theatre. We will cover subjects such as the process of an actor, creating a musical, behind the scenes with our designers and what it's like to work in live theatre as opposed to film.



We have some exciting guests lined-up and this Friday at Noon, we will eblast to you our first video: North Coast Rep presents THEATRE CONVERSATIONS with Richard Dreyfuss. He will discuss his film career (with stories and anecdotes), his theatre career and passion for the stage and his views on civics in America



Just click onto the video and you will be taken to North Coast Rep's Youtube channel where you will see Richard and I having an informal conversation on a life in show business and other topics.



We hope you'll enjoy this new and creative way to keep you entertained. There will be numerous other interviews coming in the next few weeks. Please share these videos with your friends and send us any suggestions or comments. We want to stay in touch with you as we continue to live through these challenging times. conversations@northcoastrep.org



Our community of artists and audiences - is creative, resourceful and resilient. And I know we know we will prevail together over our current challenges and be back performing live in the near future."





