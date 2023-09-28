Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
POPULAR
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Oakland Theater Project at FLAX (9/08-10/01)
|The Allure of Thug Life
The Marsh Berkeley (10/14-11/11)
|Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
City Lights Theater Company (7/18-8/25)
|Cult of Love
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (1/26-3/03)
|Darksmith, People Skills, Seymour Glass, Relay For Death
Peacock Lounge (10/12-10/12)
|Anthony Rapp's Without You
The Curran Theatre (10/19-10/22)
|Live At the Orinda - Geneviève Leclerc
Orinda Theatre (10/08-10/08)
|Benise - FIESTA!
Palace of Fine Arts Theatre (10/07-10/07)
|Disney's The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (11/22-12/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You