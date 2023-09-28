Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



BroadwayWorld chats with playwright Heidi Armbruster about 'Mrs. Christie' her madcap mystery making its West Coast premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley October 4 to 29. Her play is an imaginative and speculative romp that connects the famed mystery writer's 11-day disappearance in 1926 with the story of a present-day woman struggling to find herself.

The California Theatre courtyard transforms into a Beer Garden as Symphony San Jose celebrates not Oktoberfest…but BACHTOBERFEST. Enjoy a stein and the orchestral music of J.S. Bach, and two other composers greatly inspired by the Baroque giant.

Z Space—one of the nation's leading laboratories for the development of new works—and their resident theater company Word for Word present Big Bang: A Celestial Celebration in honor of their 30th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

San José Chamber Orchestra will open its 33rd concert season with OPENING NIGHT, Sunday, October 15 at 7:00pm at St. Francis Episcopal Church in San José.

Recommended For You