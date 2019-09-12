New Performances Added To The San Francisco Engagement Of AMALUNA By Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil announced today that new performances have been added to the San Francisco engagement of AMALUNA. Performances will now take place under the Big Top at Oracle Park in San Francisco from November 3, 2019 through January 12, 2020. Following the San Francisco engagement, AMALUNA will travel to Sacramento where it will perform under the Big Top at Raley Field in Sacramento January 22-February 16, 2020. Tickets (starting at $54) for all performances are on sale now, available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna or by calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).



Written and directed by Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Cirque du Soleil's 33rd production is a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women, featuring a cast that comprises mostly women with an all-female band. The show's title is a fusion of the words ama, which refers to "mother" in many languages, and luna, which means "moon," a symbol of femininity that evokes both the mother-daughter relationship and the idea of goddess and protector of the planet. AMALUNA is also the name of the mysterious island where this magical story unfolds.



AMALUNA invites the audience to a mysterious island governed by goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon. Their queen, Prospera, directs her daughter's coming-of-age ceremony in a rite that honors femininity, renewal, rebirth, and balance-which marks the passing of these insights and values from one generation to the next. In the wake of a storm caused by Prospera, a group of young men lands on the island, triggering an epic, emotional story of love between Prospera's daughter and a brave young suitor. But theirs is a love that will be put to the test. The couple must face numerous demanding trials and overcome daunting setbacks before they can achieve mutual trust, faith, and harmony.



Director Diane Paulus, winner of a 2013 Tony Award (Pippin) and recently named as one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2014 says, "I didn't want to build a 'women's agenda' show. I wanted to create a show with women at the center of it, something that had a hidden story that featured women as the heroines." Paulus drew from a series of classical influences when creating the concept of the show; including tales from Greek and Norse mythology, Mozart's The Magic Flute and Shakespeare's The Tempest.





