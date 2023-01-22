Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Conservatory Theatre Center to Present TICK, TICK...BOOM! in March

The production runs March 3 – April 1, 2023.

Jan. 22, 2023  

In March, New Conservatory Theatre Center will bring tick, tick... BOOM! to the NCTC stage. From the mind of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson, the creator of the generation-defining musical Rent, comes a pulse-pounding and profound musical which treads the line between autobiography and artist's battle cry.

Jon is a young composer on the eve of his 30th birthday. Stuck waiting tables and struggling to write the next great American musical, Jon can feel the time to make his mark on the world slipping away. As the people he loves move on to new careers and new places, Jon is faced with a choice: find security or follow his destiny. With Larson's trademark style of pop-rock score blended with traditional musical theatre, this exuberant and charming tale will speak to anyone who's ever gotten lost on their way to finding their dreams.

Playing March 3 - April 1, 2023, tick, tick... BOOM's Opening Night is Saturday, March 11 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, March 3 - 10, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

  • Low-cost Previews: Friday, March 3 - Friday, March 10

  • Opening Night will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8pm

  • Onstage Insight, Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast, and moderated by the director will take place after the performance on Sunday, March 19 at 2pm

  • Enhanced Safety Performance with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, March 29 at 8pm

  • Additional special events to be announced

Jonathan Larson (Book, Music, and Lyrics, pronouns: he/him) was an American composer, lyricist, and playwright who created the mega-hit musical Rent, which went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, multiple Tony Awards and Drama Desk Awards, and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical.

David Auburn (Script Consultant, pronouns: he/him) is best known for his Tony Award-winning play, Proof, in addition to screenplays for The Lake House, The Girl in the Park, and Georgetown.

Stephen Oremus (Vocal Arrangements and Orchestrations, pronouns: he/him) has composed music for many award-winning Broadway theatre productions including Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Kinky Boots.

Cindy Goldfield (Director, pronouns: she/her) has worked with many Bay Area Regional theaters including American Conservatory Theater (ACT), Center Rep, San Jose Rep, Marin Theatre Co., Playground, Broadway by the Bay, SF Playhouse, Cubit, Oasis, Back It Up Productions and 42nd Street Moon. NYC credits include Project: Lohan and Mr. Irresistible at LaMaMa ETC (D'Arcy Drollinger/Back It Up).

Ben Prince (Musical Director, pronouns: he/him) is the resident music director at Ray of Light Theatre, music-directing many of their productions such as Bat Boy: The Musical, Songs for a New World, The Rocky Horror Show, The Full Monty, Heathers, and The Who's Tommy, for which he received a Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Music Director. In 2016, he won a Theatre Bay Area award for his music direction of Ray of Light's Little Shop of Horrors, and won again the following year for that company's all-female Jesus Christ Superstar. In addition to his work at Ray of Light, Prince has music-directed Avenue Q at NCTC and several other productions around the Bay Area.

The cast of tick, tick... BOOM! includes Catalina Kumiski (Susan), Chris Morrell (Jon), and Marcus. J. Paige (Michael). The creative team includes stage management by Emma Gifford, lighting design by Weili Shi, and sound design by Kalon Thibodeaux.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.




