New Conservatory Theatre Center Sets 30th Anniversary Tour of The Kinsey Sicks

New Conservatory Theatre Center is thrilled to welcome home The Kinsey Sicks for their new tour of their 30th Anniversary Extravaganza: Deep Inside Tonight!

A round-up newscast of the recent events melodiously relayed in legendary Kinsey Sicks satire and sass, theatregoers are in for laughter, music, and news catharsis this holiday season.

America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet is back with a hilarious musical newscast-run-amok! The Kinsey Sicks bring their glorious award-winning harmonies to the NCTC stage where it all began in celebration of their 30th anniversary tour. Tune in for outrageous hijinx, the wittiest of parodies, and a performance as delightful and legendary as the girls themselves.

Deep Inside Tonight! is playing December 4, 2024 – January 5, 2025, with two special holiday performances on December 30th and 31st. NCTC offers a variety of 24-25 Season subscriptions and ticket packages throughout the season as well as single ticket purchases. Tickets are $35.50-$72.50 (costs include fees) and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Pay-what-you-wish Previews: Wednesday, December 4 - Friday, December 6

Pay-what-you-wish preview tickets will go live two weeks before the first performance.

Opening Night will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8pm

Two special holiday performances will take place including a Holiday Matinee on Monday, December 30 at 2pm, and a New Year’s Eve Performance on Tuesday, December 31 at 7:30pm

Enhanced Safety Performance with COVID safety precautions will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Masks required.

Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast will take place after the performance on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2pm

Critics have sung many praises for The Kinsey Sicks over the years:

“Authentically joyful” heralds The Washington Post.

“Pitch perfect a cappella harmonies” proclaims The Advocate.

“This is one act that should not be missed” praises Billboard Magazine

The Kinsey Sicks celebrate 30 years of serving up their legendary blend of comedy, top-notch singing, and over-the-top drag, America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet continue to enthrall and appall a new generation of audiences at performing arts centers, music venues, and comedy festivals throughout the US and around the world! Their impressive performance record includes an Off-Broadway show (DRAGAPELLA!), an extended run in Las Vegas, two feature films (I Wanna Be a Republican and Almost Infamous), four concert DVDs, a dozen albums, and appearances in over 40 US states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. The Kinsey Sicks’ award-winning a cappella singing, signature satire, and timeless take on drag have earned them a dedicated and diverse following since 1993.

The cast of Deep Inside Tonight! includes Nathan Brown (Trampolina), J.B. McLendon (Angel), Jeff Manabat (Trixie), and Nathan Marken (Winnie).

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco’s premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.

