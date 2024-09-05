New Conservatory Theatre Center Announces the West Coast Premiere of THE GULF- AN ELEGY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced playwright Audrey Cefaly's Lammy Award-winning LGBTQ drama, The Gulf - An Elegy, as directed by Tracy Ward. At turns both tender and vicious,

Betty wants change. Kendra likes the status quo. On a small fishing boat in the Alabama Delta, a tranquil evening of playful banter takes a volatile turn as two lovers witness the weight of their unspoken words. Will Kendra and Betty move past affectations and pretense or will pooled resentment cause their love to drift?

The Gulf - An Elegy runs October 18 – November 24, 2024. Tickets are $25-72.50 (costs include fees) and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Pay-what-you-wish Previews: Friday, October 18 - Friday, October 25

Pay-what-you-wish preview tickets will go live two weeks before the first performance.

Opening Night will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8pm

Enhanced Safety Performance with COVID safety precautions will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Masks required.

Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast and moderated by the director, will take place after the performance on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 2pm

Audrey Cefaly is an alumna of the Playwrights' Arena cohort at Arena Stage, a recipient of the Walter E. Dakin Fellowship from the Sewanee Writers Conference, and a Dramatist Guild Foundation Travelling Master. She is published by Concord Theatricals, Smith & Kraus, and Applause Books. Cefaly's plays have been produced by Cincinnati Playhouse, Florida Studio, Florida Rep, City Theatre, Penobscot Theatre, Gulfshore Playhouse, Merrimack Rep, Signature Theatre, Barter Theatre, Vermont Stage, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 16th Street Theater, Capital Stage, About Face, Kitchen Dog Theatre, Circle Theatre, Theatre Three, Aurora Theatre, Quotidian Theatre Company, and University of Alabama at Birmingham. Her play Alabaster received an 11-city Rolling World Premiere, the largest in National New Play Network history.

Tracy Ward is a Freelance Director based in the Bay Area. Recent works include: A Thousand Natural Shocks at PlayGround, Fun Home at 42nd St. Moon, Disbelief at PlayGround, and the World Premiere of The Lady Scribblers at CMT. Regional Premieres include: The Cake at NCTC, Actually at Aurora Theatre Company; When We Were Young and Unafraid at CMT SF; Bright Shining Sea at PlayGround; The Thrush and the Woodpecker at CMT, The Dragon Play and What Every Girl Should Know at Impact Theatre, Hunter/Gatherers at Thick House, – (Glickman Award for Best Premiere of a Play in the Bay Area, 2006.) She is a proud Company member of PlayGround, and an Associate Member of The Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers Union.

The cast of The Gulf - An Elegy includes Laura Domingo (Betty), and Amy Meyers (Kendra). The creative team includes lighting design by Sophia Craven, sound design by Alex Fakayode, set & props design by Jenna Forder, stage management by Emma Gifford, costume design by Nia Jacobs, and Carolyn Messina as NCTC's Dramaturg / Dialect Consultant.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

