New Ballet to Present The 8th Annual Fast Forward Featuring World Premieres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Ballet will present the 8th annual Fast Forward, two evenings of new contemporary ballet by seven choreographers.

Fast Forward provides the opportunity for emerging choreographers, both local and from around the country, to experiment. The program offers New Ballet Company Dancers the chance to perform work that has been created specifically for them, and to grow as artists and be part of the creative process. In addition, the choreographers provide the audience with a behind-the-scenes understanding of the new works by discussing the choreographic process and providing context and insight into their inspiration.

World Premieres by Seven Choreographers

● Julio Hong: Montreal-based choreographer, who trained at the National Ballet of Cuba and choreographs contemporary ballet, modern and Latin dance works; creating a new work to the music of Tito Puente. This world premiere is underwritten by Snowflake Properties, LLC.

● James Kopecky: Former Company Dancer at Charlotte Ballet; former dancer at Ballet San Jose

● Mariana Sobral: Director of eMotion Arts Dance Co and, former professional dancer

● Laura Burton: New Ballet Chief Operations Officer and contemporary dance choreographer; former lead choreographer for the Dance Company at Virginia Tech

● Deborah Le, New Ballet Studio Company Dancer

● Niamh Rollins, New Ballet Studio Company Dancer

● Dalia Rawson, New Ballet's Artistic Director

Comments