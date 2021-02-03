National Queer Arts Center Opens Call for Entries for Inaugural 'Give 'Em Hope' Awards

Today, the National Queer Arts Center-home of San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus -announced a call for entries for the inaugural Give 'Em Hope Awards. Inspired by Harvey Milk's pioneering "Hope" speech, the Give 'Em Hope Awards will provide five artists with $1,500 each to support an artistic project that focuses on the themes of hope. Winners will also have their work featured on SFGMC TV, a free online platform showcasing exciting performances, dynamic interviews, singer spotlights, and more.

The Give 'Em Hope Awards are designed to serve under-resourced and diverse communities and are open to artists up to the age of 25. The artistic medium may be any expression of hope, including performing arts, visual arts, literature, and film. Artists interested in submitting their work for consideration should register by February 15 at hope@sfgmc.org to receive more information. All entries must be submitted by April 1, 2021. Award recipients will be announced on April 15, 2021.

"We are thrilled that singing member David Falzone and his family stepped forward to provide the inaugural donation to create a special projects fund for the Chorus," said SFGMC Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig. "One of the initiatives they were passionate about was giving immediate support to young, under-resourced artists to help them continue to pursue their art even in these dark times."

"The theme of 'hope' has been instrumental to the work of San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus for over 40 years and remains a major tenet of our mission," adds SFGMC Executive Director Chris Verdugo . "Had the pandemic not shuttered the National Queer Arts Center, we would be bringing young artists to the Center to provide them with an outlet for their art. It is with great excitement and gratitude for this gift that we are able to virtually hold the hands of fellow artists, lift them up, and provide a gift of hope."

Purchased by SFGMC in April 2019, the National Queer Arts Center (formerly the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts) is a four-floor historic property that houses rehearsal and office space, conference rooms, and community engagement spaces. The interior has more than 23,000 square feet, including a spacious lobby, auditorium, stage, dressing rooms, office space, multiple conference rooms, kitchens, and storage. Given SFGMC's deep roots in the community, the space brings the chorus and community together for events such as master classes, lectures, symposia, and sing-ins for the community to join the chorus.

The historic property-located at 170 Valencia Street in the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District-was designed by architect Harold Stoner and completed in 1930 for the Independent Order of Foresters, a fraternal society that sought a space for convenings. The building has a classic art deco façade showcasing scallops, scrolls and floral motifs quintessential to the time period. From 1976 until 2018, the space was used as the City's center for the Bahá'í faith.

For more information on SFGMC, visit www.sfgmc.org

Photo Credit: Gooch