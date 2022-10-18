NUTCRACKER to Return to San Francisco Ballet in December

This winter, from December 8-27, San Francisco Ballet will return to the stage with thirty-three performances of Helgi Tomasson's Nutcracker, a Bay Area tradition of the past eighteen years. This year's performances feature the complete roster of 110 SF Ballet School children dancing across the casts-returning to pre-pandemic levels-as bugs, soldiers, mice, and partygoers, returning in full following last year's condensed number of 64 children. "This is a most joyous return to the stage for our students, many of whom have missed their favorite holiday tradition over the past three years," says SF Ballet School Director Patrick Armand. "Nutcracker offers an invaluable opportunity to prepare a dancer for their career, to instill professional values and rigor in a supportive and fun environment-we are thrilled to be back."

Nutcracker also offers audiences the chance to see dancers new to SF Ballet's roster of 83 artists, including Principal Dancers Nikisha Fogo and Isaac Hernández, and Soloist Katherine Barkman dance in lead roles such as the Sugarplum Fairy, The Nutcracker Prince, and King and Queen of the Snow. Set in San Francisco in 1915 during the Panama-Pacific International Exposition, Tomasson's Nutcracker features designs by Tony Award winners Michael Yeargan (scenic) and Martin Pakledinaz (costume), lighting designs by James F. Ingalls, and projection design by Wendall K. Harrington, and an iconic blizzard of 150 pounds of snow billowing from the fly space. In 1944, SF Ballet became the first ballet company in the United States to perform a complete version of Nutcracker, establishing a holiday tradition that resonates today.

On Sunday, December 18, returning for the first time since 2019, SF Ballet will open its studios for three in-person Nutcracker-themed workshops for audiences of all ages and experience levels. Originally created in partnership with Autism Fun Bay Area and College of Adaptive Arts, SF Ballet's Nutcracker Sensory-Friendly Dance Workshop offers guests of all abilities the chance to interact with Nutcracker's story, choreography, music, and costumes up close. For children ages 3-6 and their families, SF Ballet will also offer two Nutcracker Let's Dance Family Workshops that explore ballet through hands-on, interactive activities and storytelling. The workshops will be held on December 18; tickets go on sale on November 1.

Nutcracker Benefit Luncheon: Land of Dreams returns on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at San Francisco City Hall and the War Memorial Opera House. Featuring lunch, sweet treats, and activities followed by a performance of Nutcracker, the event's proceeds benefit SF Ballet School's world-renowned training, Youth Programs, and scholarship funds. The event is currently sold out; contact 415-865-6625 or msullivan@sfballet.org with any questions or to add your name to the waitlist for tickets.

Fun Facts about Tomasson's Nutcracker

Nutcracker features 83 Company dancers and 110 SF Ballet School students in 183 breathtaking costumes, the largest production in SF Ballet's 90-year history.

150 pounds of "snow" are used for each performance, requiring at least 12 stagehands to deploy. The snow is also recycled from year to year, which means that some of it is from 2004, the year of the premiere.

Nutcracker uses 45 stagehands while a typical triple-bill performance uses approximately 20.

The houses on the street drop in Act 1 are based on San Francisco's iconic "Painted Ladies."

NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE DATES

DAY

DATE

TIME

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Monday

Tuesday

December 8

December 9

December 10

December 11

December 13

December 14

December 15

December 16

December 17

December 18

December 20

December 21

December 22

December 23

December 24

December 26

December 27

7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

2 pm, 7 pm

11 am, 4 pm

11 am, 4 pm

11 am, 4 pm



