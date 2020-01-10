NEVER THE SINNER Brings The Crime of the Century to San Francisco & Tahoe this March

Based on a real event which shocked America in 1924, this exquisite Off-Broadway hit tells how two privileged young men - Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb - murdered a 14-year-old boy for no other reason than to prove they were superior beings above the law. They were not. Arrested, they came to trial in Chicago, charged with murder. As their trial unfolds, it becomes the setting for an argument over the death penalty. The State wants the two young men hanged. Defending them is the renowned lawyer Clarence Darrow. Calling on the judge to take account of the two men's mental state, he argues that hanging them would be a crime itself: that it is reasonable to hate the sin, but never the sinner. This truly gripping account of the historic trial suggests that, given twists of fate and character, Leopold or Loeb could be anyone who has loved too much, had a broken heart, wanted to prove everlasting devotion, or looked at a loved one and thought, I'd die for you, I'd kill for you. This is a love story set to themes of crime and punishment, the press, the times, humanism, philosophy, and the end of the jazz age.

Directed by Stuart Bousel

Featuring Sam Bertken, Briana Biller, Tom Callahan, Terry Maloney Haley, Fred Pitts, Richard S. Sargent & Nick Trengove

When:

SAN FRANCISCO DATES:



March 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14 at the Exit Theatre (156 Eddy Street, San Francisco)

All shows 8pm except March 8th at 2:00pm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE DATES:



March 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 at the Duke Theatre (1 College Dr, South Lake Tahoe)

All shows 7:30pm except March 22 at 2:30pm

Tickets:

NeverTheSinner.BrownPaperTickets.com





