NCTC Presents Triumphant Celebration Of The Trans Experience In TRANSNATIONAL CABARET

This May, New Conservatory Theatre Center is pleased to present TransNational Cabaret, an exuberant performance dedicated to the power of being Trans. This digital event features an array of Trans performers from the Bay Area and beyond as they bring audiences on a journey of self-love through original animation, poetry, voguing, and much more.

Transcultural. Transformative. Transcendent. Artists from across the country unite to unearth the joy, power and magic of being Trans in this effervescent celebration. Featuring a variety of innovative performances, TransNational Cabaret highlights the vibrant kaleidoscope of the Trans experience.

This thrilling declaration of pride in the Trans community was curated by Bay Area artists Richard A Mosqueda and Chris Steele AKA Polly Amber Ross (director and host, respectively) and conceived by NCTC Founding Artistic Director Ed Decker. Each performance is devised to showcase a different facet of the prism of Trans identity - from gender awakening and love to freedom and cultural revolution.

TransNational Cabaret will be available for streaming May 10 - June 10. Admission is pay-what-you-wish, $5-40. Tickets are available at nctcsf.org.