Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NCTC Presents Triumphant Celebration Of The Trans Experience In TRANSNATIONAL CABARET

The event will bring bring audiences on a journey of self-love through original animation, poetry, voguing, and much more.

Mar. 23, 2021  

This May, New Conservatory Theatre Center is pleased to present TransNational Cabaret, an exuberant performance dedicated to the power of being Trans. This digital event features an array of Trans performers from the Bay Area and beyond as they bring audiences on a journey of self-love through original animation, poetry, voguing, and much more.

Transcultural. Transformative. Transcendent. Artists from across the country unite to unearth the joy, power and magic of being Trans in this effervescent celebration. Featuring a variety of innovative performances, TransNational Cabaret highlights the vibrant kaleidoscope of the Trans experience.

This thrilling declaration of pride in the Trans community was curated by Bay Area artists Richard A Mosqueda and Chris Steele AKA Polly Amber Ross (director and host, respectively) and conceived by NCTC Founding Artistic Director Ed Decker. Each performance is devised to showcase a different facet of the prism of Trans identity - from gender awakening and love to freedom and cultural revolution.

TransNational Cabaret will be available for streaming May 10 - June 10. Admission is pay-what-you-wish, $5-40. Tickets are available at nctcsf.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Next On Stage Phone Case
Broadway Strong T-Shirt (First Design)
Dancer First T-Shirt

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
SFJAZZ Presents Exclusive Jane Monheit Performance Photo

SFJAZZ Presents Exclusive Jane Monheit Performance

American Conservatory Theater Announces Updated Lineup and Performance Schedule for Upcomi Photo

American Conservatory Theater Announces Updated Lineup and Performance Schedule for Upcoming Season

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents CATS! by John Fisher Photo

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents CATS! by John Fisher

American Conservatory Theater Delays In-Person Productions to January 2022 Photo

American Conservatory Theater Delays In-Person Productions to January 2022


More Hot Stories For You

  • Transatlantic Art Exhibition, FACES OF THE HERO, to Premiere in Outdoor Public Spaces in New York and Athens
  • Greek National Opera Launches GNO TV
  • Greek National Opera Presents DON GIOVANNI
  • Former National Theatre of Greece Artistic Director Arrested For Underage Rape Allegations