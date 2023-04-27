Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NCTC Extends C. Julian Jiménez's LOCUSTS HAVE NO KING

The show is running through May 21, with additional performances Thursday, May 18 - Sunday, May 21.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Due to popular demand, New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced extended performance dates for the West Coast premiere of C. Julian Jiménez's profane and profound Locusts Have No King. Now running through May 21, with additional performances Thursday, May 18 - Sunday, May 21, Bay Area theatregoers will get four more chances to catch this captivating portrait of the battle between living your truth and living your faith.

Two closeted gay couples get together for a dinner party. They work together. They live in the same building. They can't stand each other. When one dreams of a life in the open, putting their shared secret at risk, it just might be the end of the world. They can't allow this to happen. They won't allow this to happen. All hell breaks loose... literally.

In response to San Francisco County's current low-risk status for Covid-19 transmission as defined by the CDC, masks are now recommended, but not required at NCTC, and food and drink will now be allowed in the theatre. To ensure the safety of our artists and audience, NCTC's Front-of-House staff will remain masked during all performances. We have also upgraded our facilities, installing new air sanitizers and sanitizing stations, and implementing additional cleaning protocols. Enhanced safety performances with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Wednesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 11. For these performances, masks and proof of up-to-date vaccination will be required. Current ticket-holders may switch their existing tickets to an Enhanced Safety performance at no charge.

Locusts Have No King is playing now - May 21, 2023. Tickets are $25-65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Playwright C. Julian Jiménez (a.k.a. J. Julian Christopher, pronouns: he/they) is a Queer, Puerto Rican and Dominican playwright. He holds an MFA in Acting from The New School for Drama. Playwriting awards include: New Dramatist Residency (Class of 2025), 2019/2020 Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop Fellow at The Lark, 2017 & 2018 Pipeline Theatre Company PlayLab, 2018 LaGuardia Community College's LGBTQ History Project Grant, 2015 Queens Arts Council Grant, 2009 Public Theater Emerging Writers Group, and 2014 Best New Work Motif Award. Productions include: Man Boobs (Pride Films & Plays, 2011), Nico was a Fashion Model (Counter-Productions, 2013), Animals Commit Suicide (First Floor Theater, 2015), Bundle of Sticks (INTAR, 2020), and Alligator Mouth, Tadpole Ass (Theatre Rhinoceros, 2020). He wrote the book for LatinXoxo at Joe's Pub in 2019. Other plays include anOTHER, ¡OSO FABULOSO! & The Bear Backs, Julio Down by the Schoolyard, and Bruise & Thorn (2018 PlayPenn Conference). He is a co-producer and co-writer of the hit web series, Bulk, Book Writer for the rock musical, The Navigator, featuring music by Alynda Mariposa Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff (Public Theater commission, 2021), and an Associate Professor of Theatre at Queensborough Community College.

Director Richard A. Mosqueda (pronouns: he/she/they) is a Queer, Mexican-American theater director and producer committed to new works and genre-defying theatrical events by queer artists of color. Richard's work centers the celebration, reflection, and showcasing of the Queer community, with an emphasis on queer, Latine/x stories. Some hallmarks of their work include pared-down, ensemble-driven staging featuring live singing, stylized movement, dance, and exciting design accentuation.

The cast of Locusts Have No King includes Matthew Bridges (Matthew), Donald Currie (Jonathan), Daniel Redmond (Marcus), and Nathan Tylutki (Lucus). The creative team includes dramaturgy by Kieran Beccia, costume and props design by Jorge R. Hernández, set design by Devin Kasper, intimacy choreography by Muffy Koster, sound design by Lana Palmer, fight coaching by Kristen Matia, lighting design by Spense Matubang, and stage management by Rachel Grace Reyes Mogan.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.




Athol Fugards THE ROAD TO MECCA is Coming to San Franciscos Z Below This Summer Photo
Athol Fugard's THE ROAD TO MECCA is Coming to San Francisco's Z Below This Summer
Athol Fugard’s incandescent and thought-provoking The Road to Mecca is coming to San Francisco’s Z Below, presented by Weathervane Productions.
The Marsh San Francisco to Present Two Works by Adam Strauss Through Mid June Photo
The Marsh San Francisco to Present Two Works by Adam Strauss Through Mid June
Adam Strauss’s hit solo show, The Mushroom Cure, will return to The Marsh San Francisco for a limited run, performing select Saturday nights (April 29 – June 17).
Guest Conductors Giancarlo Guerrero and Manfred Honeck Lead the SF Symphony in May and Jun Photo
Guest Conductors Giancarlo Guerrero and Manfred Honeck Lead the SF Symphony in May and June 2023 Concerts
Guest conductors Giancarlo Guerrero and Manfred Honeck lead the San Francisco Symphony in two weeks of concerts at Davies Symphony Hall during the months of May and June. 
GREAT COMET & More Lead San Franciscos May 2023 Top Picks Photo
GREAT COMET & More Lead San Francisco's May 2023 Top Picks
San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for May 2023 include Great Comet and more!

