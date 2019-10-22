Mountain Play Executive Leader Sara Pearson Announces Retirement

The Mountain Play Association announces the upcoming departure of long-time executive leader Sara Pearson, from the staff of the 107-year-old nonprofit theater. Ms. Pearson stepped away from her former position as executive director in late 2018, serving as director of leadership and development in the 2019 season. Starting this winter she will continue her affiliation with the Mountain Play working as a fundraising consultant through the 2020 season. www.mountainplay.org

Ms. Pearson began her association with Mountain Play as a member of the board of directors from 2001 to 2006. In 2007, she was selected to lead the organization upon the retirement of outgoing Executive Director Kathy King. Ms. Pearson served as executive director for twelve years during which the organization celebrated its centennial year, and later began expanding its artistic programming to "off-mountain" productions. In September 2018, Ms. Pearson handed the reins to Artistic Producer Eileen Grady and changed her focus to raising funds full-time for the Mountain Play.

"I am proud of our accomplishments over the last "baker's dozen" years and I'm very confident the organization is in good shape and in good hands," said Sara Pearson. "It's been a huge honor to work with such a dedicated, talented and passionate bunch of people both on the stage and behind the scenes. Mountain Play is a unique cultural tradition -- I'll be a supporter for life!"

Pearson cites among her proudest accomplishments, the 2013 publication of a colorful history book, Marin's Mountain Play, 100 Years of Theatre on Mount Tamalpais written by Elisabeth Ptak. Formed in 1913, Mountain Play Association began as a community theater group lead by UC Berkeley Drama Professor Garnet Holme. Though the productions changed over the last century, what endured was an iconic tradition shared by thousands of patrons from all across the Bay Area. Each spring over six days, up to 22,000 playgoers gather at the top of Mount Tamalpais to picnic and enjoy high quality musical theater productions.

Sara Pearson will be acknowledged by the Mountain Play community at the organization's annual gala to be held on November 2 at the Osher Marin Jewish Community Center. She will receive the Tamalpa Award, which honors individuals who have had a significant impact on the development and evolution of Mountain Play. Pearson will be the eleventh honoree in a tradition that began in 2009 honoring former Executive Producer Marilyn M. Smith.

Executive Director Eileen Grady expressed her deep appreciation for Ms. Pearson's contributions over the last 18 years. "Since 2008, it has been my pleasure to serve as Sara's board member, employee, colleague, and sidekick," says Ms. Grady. "Sara leaves the organization with a legacy rich in passion, growth, and vision. Both this executive director and the Mountain Play are better for Sara's partnership, dedication, and leadership."

Following her retirement from Mountain Play on October 31st, Ms. Pearson will return to her previous work as a fundraising consultant to non-profits. Past clients include Marin Conservation League, Conservation Corps North Bay, and Matrix Parent Network. In her consultant role with Mountain Play, Ms. Pearson will focus on supporting the organization's major gifts program in its 107th season.

Building on a century of tradition, the Mountain Play Association produces enriching theatrical experiences that stimulate creativity, engage our community, and foster a lifelong enjoyment of the performing arts. Our pinnacle event is a spectacular, outdoor production that also nurtures an appreciation for the unique beauty of Mount Tamalpais.

The Mountain Play is a non-profit (501c3) organization that has been serving the Bay Area community since 1913.





