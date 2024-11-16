Monét X Change, Jamie Barton, Nikola Printz, & More Set for San Francisco Opera Pride Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Monét X Change, the multi-hyphenate performer most well known for her appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race, will emcee San Francisco Opera's Pride Concert on Friday, June 27, 2025 at the War Memorial Opera House. Classically trained in opera and winner of the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Monét X Change is among the artists headlining this celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community. Expanding upon the Company's annual Pride celebrations, the evening will include a special concert, immersive projections and more.

Mezzo-sopranos Jamie Barton and Nikola Printz and baritone Brian Mulligan will share the stage with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra conducted by Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim for a genre- and era-spanning program mixing classical arias with queer anthems and music showcasing LGBTQIA+ composers, librettists, songwriters and themes. The high-octane evening will be enhanced by digital artist Tal Rosner's video projections. Complete program and event information will be announced at a later date.

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA PRIDE CONCERT will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, 94102.

Complete program and event information will be announced at a later date. For information, visit sfopera.com/pride-concert.

