Mission CTRL Will Hold EMERGENCY SHAREHOLDER UPDATE Webinar

With theater and comedy institutions being ravaged by our new 'quarantine' reality, the world's most innovative comedy corporation, Mission CTRL LLC, is once again breaking the mold with Emergency Shareholder Update. In the interest of complete organizational transparency, Mission CTRL is inviting its fans and shareholders to this hour long zoom-webinar-board meeting-keynote-presentation, which will cover a range of exciting topics including: bankruptcy proceedings, government bailout schemes, an all new hot-tub themed coworking space, shareholder Q&A's, interactive audience polls and more. Emergency Shareholder Update takes place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 8pm, and can be accessed via Zoom at THIS LINK, using the password: INVEST, and participants are encouraged to make donations to Mission CTRL's parent venue, PianoFight, via its Venmo @PianoFightSF



The content of Emergency Shareholder Update is so financially detailed and passive aggressive that it might feel a little too real for those stuck in work-from-home limbo. "We are excited for the opportunity to level-set with all of our fans and shareholders during this trying time," says newly appointed Mission CTRL CEO Duncan Wold. "Despite our impending bankruptcy, we maintain that our projected success has never been higher." Wold, who has been working non-stop from his home office since the crisis began, has put together a detailed pre-read ahead of the Emergency Shareholder Update. Attendees are encouraged to download and read it here.



While tensions remain high at the world's most innovative comedy corporation, investor confidence appears to soar even higher. According to one current shareholder who was not authorized to speak on the record, "I can't wait to find out why and how my share price in Mission CTRL has sunk so low in the past few weeks!"



Emergency Shareholder Update marks a new high for Mission CTRL LLC which is the world's first and only sketch comedy corporation. Since their first IPO in 2012, Mission CTRL has been at the crossroads of comedy and business. With the release of dozens of products, countless sold out runs, and 4 bankruptcies in the span of just 10 years, Mission CTRL has accomplished more than most corporations or sketch comedy groups do in a lifetime. Mission CTRL LLC is comprised of seven board members in Sean Conroy, Raymond Hobbs, Devin McNulty, Derricka Smith, Evan Winchester, Duncan Wold, and Marc Colmerlgh.



Emergency Shareholder Update takes place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 8pm, and can be accessed via Zoom at THIS LINK, using the password: INVEST





