Mills Music Now & Dewing Piano Recital Series Presents Samantha Ege

Mills College Music Department presents pianist Samantha Ege on Sunday, April 3, 2022 (3:00 PM PDT), performing a recital of solo piano works by African American women composers, including Florence Price and Margaret Bonds. This performance is part of the Dewing Piano Recital Series. Samantha Ege is a leading interpreter and scholar of the African American composer Florence B. Price. https://performingarts.mills.edu/2022/4/ege.php

Dr. Samantha Ege is the Lord Crewe Junior Research Fellow in Music at Lincoln College, University of Oxford. She holds a PhD in Musicology from the University of York and a BA with honours in Music from the University of Bristol. She spent her second undergraduate year at McGill University as an exchange student. She taught music internationally for almost a decade after graduating from Bristol. She joined Lincoln College in 2020.

Dr. Ege's performances and publications shed an important light on composers from underrepresented backgrounds. In 2021, she received the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award for her recording project on five female composer-pianists from the Black Renaissance era. In 2019, she received both the Society for American Music's Eileen Southern Fellowship and a Newberry Library Short-Term Residential Fellowship for her work on women's contributions to concert life in interwar Chicago. As a concert pianist and lecturer, she has presented her research and repertoire in the UK, US, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Dr. Ege released her debut album in May 2018 with Wave Theory Records, called Four Women: Music for solo piano by Florence Price, Vítězslava Kaprálová, Ethel BIlsland and Margaret Bonds. The album featured the world premiere recording of Bilsland's The Birthday Party, which led to Dr. Ege preparing an edition of the suite, now published by Faber Music. She released her critically acclaimed second album, called Fantasie Nègre: The Piano Music of Florence Price, with Lorelt (Lontano Records Ltd.). Her third album (also with Lorelt) is called Black Renaissance Woman and will be released in March 2022.

