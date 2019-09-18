Michael Longoria Brings LIKE THEY DO IN THE MOVIES to Feinstein's at the Nikko

Michael Longoria, star of Jersey Boys and The Midtown Men, will bring his one-man show, Like They Do In The Movies,to Feinstein's at the Nikko for one performance only-Wednesday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Featuring songs from his brand-new album of the same name-including "Evergreen" from A Star Is Born, "I Will Always Love You" from The Bodyguard, "Take My Breath Away" from Top Gun and "Unchained Melody" from Ghost-Longoria will take audiences on a romantic cinematic journey. Tickets for Michael Longoria range in price from $25-$45 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Michael Longoria is best known for his star turn on Broadway as 'Frankie Valli' in the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys. In 2016, Longoria's solo debut Broadway album, "Broadway Brick By Brick," reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album Chart. Longoria's second solo studio album, "Merry Christmas Darling," was released in November 2018 to critical acclaim. Currently starring in The Midtown Men concert tour and "Meet The Midtown Men" (a live concert/documentary for PBS), Longoria has been crooning across the world in a rock concert celebrating the '60s. Their self-titled debut album, "THE Midtown Men: Sixties Hits" was met with critical acclaim and was followed by their first radio single, "All Alone On Christmas," with producer Steven Van Zandt and backed by members of The E Street Band.



Michael trained at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts followed by New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (BFA in drama). Longoria began his career with theatrical credits including Peter Pan & Wendy at the Prince Music Theater (Barrymore Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical), West Side Story at the Walnut Street Theatre, A Chorus Line at Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center and Avenue X at the Abe Burrows Theater. Internationally, Longoria appeared in West Side Story at Teatro alla Scala in Milan and A Chorus Line in Munich. Michael made his Broadway debut in the smash-hit musical, Hairspray (2003 Tony award for Best Musical), later creating the role of Joey in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys (2006 Tony Award for Best Musical) before taking over the role of Frankie Valli. In 2017, Longoria created the role of Freddy in the original Off-Broadway cast of The View UpStairs and can be heard on the original cast album.



He has appeared on television as the lead vocalist for Cirque du Soleil on the Season 9 finale of "America's Got Talent," "Broadway Under The Stars: A Tribute To Harold Prince," the Opening Ceremonies at The U.S. Open, and as animated characters on "Dora the Explorer." Longoria also appeared in the documentary film, One Night Stand. As a headlining solo concert artist, Michael has appeared at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City, co-starring with Saturday Night Live's Joe Piscopo in That's Life!. As a singer-songwriter, Longoria has performed his original songs at Joe's Pub, The Cutting Room, CB's Gallery, and Caroline's on Broadway. Longoria was nominated for Best Male Vocalist and Best Cabaret by The Glam Awards in 2016. @michaellongoriasings



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.





